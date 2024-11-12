Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated his son Reatlegile after he won an award while playing for Kaizer Chiefs U13 team

Mosimane’s son is the top scorer in the young Amakhosi side and has won multiple accolades at the club

Football fans from Mzansi and abroad congratulated Mosimane and backed his son to become a football star

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has high praise for his son, Reatlegile, after he played a starring role in a league-winning campaign for the U13 Kaizer Chiefs side.

The young striker finished the tournament as the top scorer, and the five-time PSL-winning coach showed pride in his free-scoring teen son.

Young Kaizer Chiefs prospect Reatlegile Mosimane is the son of decorated Mzansi coach Pitso. Image: therealpitsomosimane/Instagram and Angel Martinez/FIFA.

Mosimane, currently the coach of Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan FC, praised his son on Instagram after his achievement in the Gauteng Development League.

Pitso Mosimane is proud of his son

Mosimane speaks about his son on his Instagram post:

According to the Instagram post, Mosimane congratulated his record-breaking son and said he was honoured to see him play before moving to Iran.

Mosimane posted:

“During my time in South Africa, I got to watch a couple of games, and through the ups and downs, this team worked hard to achieve this award.”

Football fans praised Mosimane and his son

Fans from Mzansi and abroad praised the Mosimanes, while some urged the coach to bring his son to Iran.

Ali__official14 wants Pitso to sign his sign at Esteghlal:

“Bring your son to Esteghlal.”

Believer_ar9 is a fan of Mosimane:

“Thank you. We Esteghlal fans trust and love you. Our team will achieve many successes with you. I wish you and your son good health and success.”

Tiamamirbakhtiar praised Mosimane:

“Congratulations.”

Cellular_jnr backs Reatlegile:

“The future star of the country! I’m glad to have watched him and had a chance to engage with him. He’s an excellent striker and a good human being off the pitch. I can’t wait to see his football journey go to the next level! Thanks to his family for supporting him all the time

Este_ghlalfnpage respects Mosimane:

“Congrats to you, Dr Mosimane.”

