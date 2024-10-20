Pitso Mosimane Explains Why He Joined Iranian Outfit Esteghlal Khuzestan FC

Pitso Mosimane has joined Esteghlal Khuzestan FC of Iran as the tactician returns to the Middle East

The impressive South African manager joins the club on a one-year deal as he hopes to turn things around

Mosimane branded Esteghlal as a big club ahead of his first game in charge against Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League

Iranian outfit Esteghlal Khuzestan FC has announced the appointment of South African tactician Pitso Mosimane as their new manager.

Mosimane, unemployed since leaving the relegated Saudi club Abha FC in May, has returned to management in the Gulf region.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has been on the radar of the Nigerian national football team since Jose Peseiro's departure.

Pitso Mosimane has signed a one-year contract with Esteghlal Khuzestan FC. Photo: APP.

Source: Getty Images

'Jingles' was also linked with Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs before Amakhosi appointed Nasreddine Nabi, Tehran Times reports.

Mosimane joined Esteghlal of Iran on a one-year deal, as the club hopes he could turn things around.

Mosimane joins Esteghlal

Speaking on why he joined the club, the former Jomo Cosmos head coach disclosed that Esteghlal is a big club with a rich history.

He said, via The South African:

“Esteghlal F.C. is a very big club in the Gulf region with a long and illustrious history. The two Asian Champions League stars on top of their badge tell you what kind of club this is.

“Their last trophy was won in 2022, and we can believe their fans are hungry for glory once again.

"The challenge that awaits us is steep, but it is our privilege to lead such a prolific club.

“I would like to thank the club leadership for placing their trust in us. We are ready to get to work.”

His first game in charge will be their AFC Champions League game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

The 60-year-old SA coach faced the team in the Saudi Pro League last season, so he should know what to expect.

Fans brand Mosimane as 'money chaser'

Briefly earlier reported that local football fans said on social media that Mosimane is looking for the next big paycheck and is no longer interested in football.

Fans further suggested that his technical team should leave him as he will lead them astray.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News