Burundian coach Cedric Kaze has arrived at Naturena to become Nasreddine Nabi's new assistant at Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto giants have been looking for a replacement for Fernando da Cruz, who left the club for the Moroccan national side

Local football fans welcomed the coach to Mzansi on social media, applauding Nabi for hiring the man he worked with at Young Africans

Kaizer Chiefs has found Fernando da Cruz's replacement after agreeing to terms with Burundian coach Cedric Kaze as Nasreddine Nabi's new assistant.

The Burundian coach is yet to be officially announced by Chiefs, but was seen at Naturena where he meet the players.

Burundian coach Cedric Kaze has accepted a new role at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: officialcedrickaze.

Source: Instagram

Nabi previously worked with Kaze at Tanzanian side Young Africans, making him an ideal replacement for Da Cruz, who left the club at the start of the season.

Nasreddine Nabi gets his man

Kaze was seen at Naturena, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Kaizer Chiefs, Kaze will travel with the squad for their Carling Knockout Cup match against SuperSport United on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The source said:

"There are still issues with his visa but Kaze has met the players and will travel with the squad for the Carling Knockout match this weekend. Everything is expected to go smoothly, and the official announcement will be made soon."

Fans are excited

Amakhosi fans said on social media that they are excited by Kaze's arrival, while previously, the fans called for Inacio Miguel to be named the club's captain.

Sitsaba Mda is excited:

"A big thank you to the management for acquiring this highly qualified coach. It'll complete our technical team staff following the departure of Da Cruz. Let the games begin."

Nnyimeleni Cotsia Vhatukana welcomed the new coach:

"Welcome to the home of champs. Love and peace."

Kamogelo Mogau Matlonya is happy:

"Welcome to the village, brother."

Roland Rowland is pessimistic:

"Stil nothing can bring Chiefs to life. That's why they created their own cup."

Sizwe Mlaba is a Chiefs fan:

"We are still cooking; give us time."

Kaizer Chiefs consider goalkeeping change

As Briefly News reported, Amakhosi fans have called for Bruce Bvuma to replace Fiacre Ntwari as Kaizer Chiefs' first-choice goalkeeper.

The call was made after Ntwari conceded a goal in every Chiefs match this season and was recently beaten four times while on international duty with Rwanda.

