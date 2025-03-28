The Lesotho Football Association (LFA) has stated that they do not feel cheated and see no reason to challenge Teboho Mokoena’s yellow card situation

LFA Secretary General Mokhosi Mohapi confirmed that they haven’t engaged lawyers on the matter, signaling no intention to pursue the issue further

While some fans believe FIFA should review the case regardless of a protest, others argue that South Africa did not cheat, and the matter should be put to rest

The Lesotho Football Association (LFA) has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Teboho Mokoena’s yellow card situation, making it clear that they do not feel aggrieved by the matter.

Lesotho FA Breaks Silence on the Teboho Mokoena Yellow Cards Saga

Source: Twitter

LFA Secretary General Mokhosi Mohapi dismissed any speculation about pursuing legal action, stating:

We didn’t feel cheated. That is why we are saying there’s no compelling reason to try and say, look, we have a winnable case, let’s just try. We don’t. We haven’t even engaged our lawyers for that matter to get their opinion. We haven’t.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

With this stance, the LFA has effectively closed the door on any potential protests regarding Mokoena’s eligibility, opting instead to move forward without further dispute.

Lesotho FA Unhappy with Hugo Broos’ Remarks

Mohapi expressed frustration with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, labeling him disrespectful.

The Belgian coach previously criticized Lesotho after a friendly match, suggesting they were not strong enough to help South Africa prepare for AFCON.

Mohapi claims Broos further questioned why Lesotho FA exists and why the team competes in FIFA tournaments.

Despite raising concerns, SAFA dismissed Broos as a “loud-mouth.”

Netizens React to Lesotho FA’s Statement

President yama2k

We need to buy more blankets for these brothers 🤧🤧🤝"

Malambula

FIFA do not need them to protest. They will look at the case irrespective of the protest. Archives are there for references."

Mj

So FIFA won't take action against us?"

Cfcq

We should be deducted 3 points. With or without a complaint. We messed up, and those 3 points affect the whole group, not just Lesotho."

Nande

And SA didn't play to cheat too. It's not our style."

Khwezi

In my opinion, the Lesotho Federation feels disrespected by Hugo Broos’ past comments. What I’m saying is madala Broos must ask for forgiveness ASAP 😫😫😫😭 so Lesotho can be easy on us.

Gabhisa

A winnable case can be lost if correct procedures are not followed.

FIFA Warns Zambia Over Government Interference

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA has warned Zambia about the possibility of suspension from international football due to government interference in the country's football association, violating FIFA's independence rule.

This warning comes amid South Africa's player eligibility controversy, where Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Both Zambia and South Africa face the risk of sanctions, including exclusion from the 2026 World Cup, as FIFA reviews their cases.

Past suspensions of Zimbabwe and Kenya serve as a reminder of the serious consequences for violating FIFA regulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News