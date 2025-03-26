Bafana Bafana could still face a point deduction after the Lesotho FA revealed they did file a complaint over Tebogo Mokoena’s illegal selection

The midfielder played against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025, when he was supposed to be suspended after picking up two yellow cards in previous matches

Local football fans reacted on social media to voice their disappointment over Lesotho’s complaint, while others said somebody needs to be punished

The Lesotho FA have confirmed that they have filed a complaint to FIFA over Bafana Bafana’s selection of the suspended Tebogo Mokoena on Friday, 21 March 2025.

Mokoena played in Bafana’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho but was supposed to be suspended and as a result, Hugo Broos’ side might have the three points deducted.

Hugo Broos' Bafana side could be served a point deduction for selecting a suspended Tebogo Mokoena.



If the points are deducted from Bafana, Lesotho will be awarded the three points, an outcome LFA secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi wants.

Lesotho FA want the three points from Bafana

Lesotho's claim was reported in the tweet below:

According to SowetanLive, Mohapi said they will be pursuing the issue and the claim that they only had 24 hours after the match to complain is false.

Mohapi said:

“We were made aware of Mokoena’s bookings, and we have since sent a formal inquiry to CAF and FIFA. We have heard that Nigeria also want to protest and they too are entitled to that because the result (last Friday) prejudices everyone. Suppose we fielded a defaulter and got the points, Bafana would have done the same. Unfortunately, the law is the law, and SAFA should have known about the bookings. We have no hard feelings. We want those points.”

Bafana's victory over Benin was confirmed in the tweet below:

Bafana could be rocked by point deduction

Following their consecutive 2-0 victories over Benin and Lesotho, Bafana are currently top of their World Cup qualifying group with five points.

A three-match deduction would serve as a heavy blow as one bad result in the remaining matches could see Benin, Rwanda or Nigeria overtake Bafana in the standings.

Group rivals Nigeria have also reportedly filed a complaint against Bafana, who have since returned to Mzansi after playing against Benin in Ivory Coast.

Midfielder Tebogo Mokoena is a key member of the Bafana Bafana squad.



Fans are upset with Lesotho

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they were upset with Lesotho for filing the complaint, while some said somebody needs to take the blame for the Mokoena blunder.

Thabo Buthani has a theory:

“Don't you guys realise Lesotho assisted Bafana Bafana by deliberately lodging a late complaint, which they know will be rejected on the reason of late time. Lesotho did not want to be seen helping South Africa, hence their late filing of the complaint.”

Moreshka Lebona is upset:

“I thought we were brothers with Lesotho, but they have shown their true colours.”

Shuma Nkuna said Lesotho is too late:

“A little too late for that, they had 24 hours to file and they failed, FIFA is very strict about the time period stipulated.”

Mammolelo Tshehla pointed a finger of blame:

“The team manager must be blamed for this, he/she is being paid to manage the team and advise the coach. If the three points are deducted from us, then she/he must be fired immediately, no warning.”

Karabo Matshego made a suggestion:

“Let's compete as if we don't have those points. It's fine. We will beat them 7-0 next time.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacts to Tebogo Mokoena saga

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos remained tight-lipped over the saga involving Tebogo Mokoena.

Mokeona was supposed to be suspended for the match against Lesotho, yet he still played a role in Bafana’s 2-0 victory, and as a result, Broos’ side could be faced with a point deduction.

