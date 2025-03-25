Nigeria are reportedly filing a complaint against Bafana Bafana in a bid to hand Hugo Broos’ side a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player

The issue arose after Bafana played Tebogo Mokoena in the match against Lesotho after the midfielder received two yellow cards in previous matches and was supposed to be suspended

Football fans reacted on social media to call Nigeria sore losers while others said they were right to complain as Bafana broke the rules

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly filed a complaint against Bafana Bafana for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025.

If Bafana are found guilty, they could be handed a three-point deduction after they selected Tebogo Mokoena, who was supposed to be suspended.

Bafana Bafana could face a point deduction after Hugo Broos selected a suspended Tebogo Mokoena.

Mokoena picked up yellow cards against Benin and Zimbabwe, and according to rule three of Article 67 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the midfielder was supposed to serve a one-match ban.

Nigeria could report Bafana Bafana

Nigeria consider further action against Bafana, according to the tweet below:

The point deduction could serve as a heavy blow to Bafana ahead of their match against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

Victory over Benin could extend Bafana’s lead at the top of their qualifying group by five points as coach Hugo Broos encouraged his side to prove their quality.

A point deduction would, of course, lessen the gap as nations such as Benin, Rwand,a and Nigeria push for qualification.

Bafana previewed their match against Benin on Twitter (X):

Bafana could face punishment from CAF

While there is yet to be an official response from CAF, Bafana has violated a FIFA rule over Mokoena’s selection for the 2-0 victory over Lesotho.

Ahead of the match against Benin, coach Broos hinted that he might rest Mokoena, who has been a key member of the Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns squads.

Qualifying for the World Cup is a priority goal for Bafana and coach Broos said guiding the side to the international showpiece could be the last achievement of his career.

Bafana Bafana could face a point deduction in their bid for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans back Nigeria’s action against Bafana Bafana

Football fans reacted on social media to say Nigeria are right to complain about Mokoena’s selection, while others called them sore losers.

NocontxtNGA defended Bafana:

“He was eligible, look up what a FIFA clean slate rule is.”

Dasuki_usman asked a question:

“Where can we find the rules on suspensions for CAF WC qualification? Because Mokoena definitely had two consecutive yellow cards.”

Money4sucker criticised Nigeria:

“Lol. Looking for a backdoor as always. We'll wipe your tears when we meet.”

Ola701120tayo said Bafana was wrong:

“Teboho Mokoena was not eligible to play against Lesotho after receiving two yellow cards in previous matches. According to FIFA rules, a player who accumulates two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-match suspension in the next game.”

quinnyUNITED defended Nigeria:

“The rules are the rules.”

WIZEINTHEBEAT said it is right:

“It’s not an NFF thing, it’s the right thing to do.”

Icecolepalma wants the punishment to be done:

“Let’s goooo.”

Zeunonnne said it is fair:

“The game is the game. All is fair in war.”

Kennomie001 said Nigeria must improve:

“We must push harder.”

Queer_Hood noted the issue:

“I noticed that too. I was shocked seeing him on the field. Will the CAF President let the sanction happen?”

