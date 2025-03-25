Bafana Bafana could face points deduction after it was revealed a crucial mistake was made in the match against Lesotho on Friday, March 21, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tebogo Mokoena played against Lesotho despite receiving two yellow cards in previous matches and should have been suspended

Football fans were divided on social media, with some dismissing the allegation while others said Bafana should be punished

In a potential twist, South Africa could lose out on a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they face a point deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

During the match against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025, Tebogo Mokoena played for Bafana despite picking up two yellow cards in previous matches.

Midfielder Tebogo Mokoena played against Lesotho when he was supposed to be suspended. Image: bafanabafana.

Source: Twitter

Following the two yellow cards, Mokoena was supposed to be suspended and now South Africa could face a point deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

Bafana Bafana could face a point deduction

Bafana's issue is explained in the video below:

According to Article 67 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, Mokoena should have served a one-match suspension after picking up cautions against Benin and Zimbabwe in previous qualifiers. ‘

On Tuesday, 25 March 2025, Bafana will face Benin and are aiming to open a five-point gap on top of the World Cup qualifying group.

Bafana are aiming to add another three points to their qualification campaign but the point deduction would serve as a damaging blow for the Hugo Broos’ side.

What FIFA rules say

The rules are explained in the tweet below:

Bafana face an anxious wait

While there has been no official comment from CAF or FIFA, the matter could come as a massive blow for the side who are looking to qualify for the 2026 tournament.

Ahead of the match against Benin, coach Broos hinted that he could rest Mokoena after the Mamelodi Sundowns star started showing signs of fatigue.

The midfielder has become a key member of Bafana’s side after establishing himself as one of South Africa’s best players through impressive displays for PSL champions Sundowns.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' World Cup qualification campaign could be affected by a point deduction. Image: bafanabafana.

Source: Twitter

Fans are divided by Mokoena saga

Local football fans were divided on social media as some believe Bafana should be punished while others dismissed the issue.

Enythn081 asked a question:

“Is this information correct and true?”

Michael_Segz says Bafana has help:

“Bro don't forget that CAF president is a South African.”

Icekadeofficial checked the rules:

“I just checked and confirmed that he was given two yellow cards the first one was against Benin and the second one was against Zimbabwe which was last year November.”

DejiOluwunmi said it happened before:

“Nigeria was deducted three points in our qualifiers to Russia 2018 because Shehu Abdullahi received multiple yellow cards too.”

Redestator wants action:

“Please CAF, act on this.”

Dareal_tyrant wants assistance:

“@CAF_Online @FIFAcom investigate this malpractice from South Africa please.”

NEWSLIN89691842 wants something to happen:

“@CAF_Online @thenff @FIFAWorldCup Please do something.”

Lucky Opara is happy:

“Good news for the Eagles.”

Mishack Velly Sithole does not believe it:

“Keep on dreaming.”

Sabi Man Wey is sceptical:

“But it's not April Fools yet.”

What happens if Bafana Bafana gets point deduction

If found guilty, South Africa's victory against Lesotho on match day 5 will be considered null and void. This means the three points will be awarded to Lesotho and Bafana Bafana will then drop from 10 points to seven points in Group C, one above Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria see Bafana Bafana as a major challenger and will be monitoring the situation hoping that they are punished with a point deduction.

The possible point deduction for South Africa will also mean Lesotho will move to joint top of the table with eight points, tied with Benin Republic and giving them the morale to push for a possible inaugural tournament.

SAFA delays salaries for Bafana Bafana players

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana players are left fuming after SAFA announced delays to salaries due to their financial struggles.

It was the second time, SAFA has delayed salary issues while the previous issue was solved by an intervention from South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie.

Nomso Obiajuru was a contributing writer in this article

Source: Briefly News