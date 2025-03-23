Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos confirmed in an interview after South Africa's 2-0 win over Lesotho that Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena might not feature against the Benin Republic on Tuesday.

Sports Journalist, Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News explained why Broos shouldn't risk Mokoena against Benin as it could ruin Sundowns season.

"As Broos confirmed that Mokoena might miss the Benin match, then he should keep it at that and not risk him for the game," he said.

"Broos is the coach, and he knows something most of us don't know, and letting him play the match and not giving him the rest that the Belgian said he deserves, it might be risky for the midfielder."

Source: Briefly News