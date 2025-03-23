3 Bafana Bafana Stars Who Deserve to Start in South Africa's WCQ Against Benin
Hugo Broos in his reactions after South Africa's win over Lesotho in their last claimed no one is guaranteed a starting berth in the Bafana Bafana squad.
Three Bafana stars who deserve to start against Benin
1. Relebohile Mofokeng
2. Buthasi Aubaas
3. Jayden Adams
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.