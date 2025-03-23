Global site navigation

3 Bafana Bafana Stars Who Deserve to Start in South Africa's WCQ Against Benin
Football

3 Bafana Bafana Stars Who Deserve to Start in South Africa's WCQ Against Benin

by  Raphael Abiola 1 min read

Hugo Broos in his reactions after South Africa's win over Lesotho in their last claimed no one is guaranteed a starting berth in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Three Bafana stars who deserve to start against Benin

1. Relebohile Mofokeng

2. Buthasi Aubaas

3. Jayden Adams

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: