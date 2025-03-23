Following their 2-0 defeat to Bafana on Friday, 21 March 2025, Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi said Hugo Broos has made a massive impact on the side

Notsi’s side suffered the two-goal defeat after second-half goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams at the Peter Mokaba Stadium

Local football fans reacted on social media by backing Bafana to secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi praised Hugo Broos’ impact on the Bafana Bafana side after their 2-0 defeat on Friday, 21 March 2025.

Notsi said the Bafana side played with pace and self-belief while his side is now five points off the top of the qualifying log.

Before the defeat, Notsi called Bafana one of the best teams in Africa and the side obliged by producing a second-half masterclass that secured the three points.

Leslie Notsi praises Bafana Bafana

Notsi speaks about Bafana in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Notsi showed that he was impressed by Bafana and praised the team for the performance during the 2-0 victory.

Notsi said:

“There is a lot of speed that they play with and another thing is the team's core, it is made up of players from teams that are doing well. Also, the self-belief is there, but that has always been there for the South African football national teams. I think the contribution of the technical team is also making the team strive.”

Bafana confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

Bafana take one step closer to the World Cup

Following the victory over Lesotho, Bafana is now top of the qualifying group with five matches left to play.

Broos side will now travel to face Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 and could open a five-point gap with a win and other results going in their favour.

Ahead of the match, Broos hinted at possible changes to the squad for the match against Benin with players such as Rodney Maphangule and Oswin Appollis waiting to be unleashed.

Fans back Bafana to secure World Cup spot

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Bafana and expressed confidence that the side could seal their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Ntata Hlonolofatso Ka'Mthembu wanted a bigger win:

“We were supposed to have more than four goals from that game.”

Pat Mokgophana

“Four fixtures of Bafana Bafana playing at home, we should qualify for the World Cup in a game against Lesotho on 1 September 2025.”

Thabiso T Man Serape said Lesotho had the wrong game plan:

“You park a bus the entire game wishing to get a draw, in a World Cup qualifier you play to win. No second chances.”

Motshedi Joel Tsheola wished Bafana good luck:

“Good luck boys let's continue from where we left off. Hopefully, we can build on the second-half display against Lesotho and secure another three points. Upwards and onwards we go.”

Gabangani KaNdabezinhle Dladla backs Bafana:

“Three wins will take us to the World Cup. Beat Benin, win or draw vs Nigeria, win or draw vs Rwanda. Zim and Lesotho are our daily bread. That's 11 points.”

