Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly close to announcing a new head coach, with speculation around Naturena intensifying

Amakhosi have parted ways with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, leaving the technical bench open

French coach Fernando Da Cruz is widely reported to be the leading candidate for the role, with a two-year deal

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a football analyst who shared insights on Da Cruz’s experience

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Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly on the verge of announcing their new head coach later this week, as speculation continues to intensify around Naturena.

Amakhosi have decided not to renew the contracts of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, leaving a vacancy that has been linked with several high-profile names, including former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Reports from several publications suggest that French coach Fernando Da Cruz is set to take over the reins at Naturena, with a two-year contract expected to be finalised in the coming days. The former Lille OSC and AS FAR boss is expected to arrive with four members of his coaching staff, while two to three South African coaches are also likely to be added to his technical team.

Da Cruz previously formed part of the Kaizer Chiefs technical setup as an assistant coach in July 2025, before the arrival of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, who later parted ways with the club at the start of the season despite winning the Nedbank Cup.

The French coach brings extensive experience from Europe and North Africa, having worked in France and Morocco during his career.

Kaizer Chiefs coaching appointment

Football analyst Mandla Biyela, spoke to Briefly News and said Fernando Da Cruz arrives with a mixed but proven track record, highlighting his UEFA Pro Licence and his role in guiding AS FAR to a Moroccan league title as key indicators of his technical quality. He added that Chiefs appear to be prioritising structure and organisation over star power, which aligns with Da Cruz’s coaching philosophy.

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Biyela explained that Da Cruz’s familiarity with Naturena could help ease the transition, as he previously worked within the Chiefs technical environment during the Nabi-led period, giving him insight into the club’s internal expectations and pressure.

However, he cautioned that despite his credentials, Da Cruz’s coaching record shows periods of inconsistency in Europe, including short spells in Belgium and France, suggesting that Amakhosi may need patience during the early stages of his tenure.

He further noted that Chiefs’ decision to pursue a coach with experience in both Europe and North Africa reflects a broader shift toward long-term rebuilding, with emphasis on tactical discipline, structured possession, and squad development rather than immediate results.

Kaizer Chiefs fans react to Fernando Da Cruz reports

Kaizer Chiefs are yet to officially confirm the appointment, but rumours have already sparked strong reactions from supporters on social media.

@thabanisandile3 said:

“Hope he will turn things around at Naturena. We have been thirsty for quite some time. Is he the right person to wipe our tears?”

@convey_nkuna said:

“The Motaung family does not take us seriously, shem.”

@Pedi_Guy88 said:

“I thought they’ve secured Pitso 😹.

@BillzDaOriginal added:

“Next season we are cooking.”

Source: Briefly News