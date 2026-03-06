Kaizer Motaung Jr has opened up on rumours linking Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy to Kaizer Chiefs' coaching job

The two South African coaches are top contenders to take over from Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at Naturena

The Kaizer Chiefs' sporting director addressed the issue during a recent interview on Marawa Sports Worldwide

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has addressed reports linking former Orlando Pirates star Benni McCarthy and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns to the Amakhosi coaching job.

Pitso Mosimane celebrates after victory during the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 3rd Place Match between Al-Hilal v Al Ahly at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane has been linked with the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role since 2024, before the club opted for Nasreddine Nabi. The former Bafana Bafana head coach was also linked to the Soweto giants when they decided to let go of Nabi earlier this season.

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef stepped in as co-coaches after the Glamour Boys parted ways with Nabi, and the duo had an impressive start in the role, earning 30 points from their first 15 matches and conceding only six goals during that period.

Their form, however, has dipped in recent weeks. Amakhosi have suffered five defeats in their last six matches in all competitions, slipping to fifth place on the Betway Premiership standings from third, while also exiting the CAF Confederation Cup in the group stage and the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 32 after losing to Stellenbosch FC.

McCarthy and Mosimane linked with Chiefs' job

Amid growing criticism of the current coaching setup of Kaze and Ben Youssef, Amakhosi faithfuls have suggested that former PSL coaches Mosimane and McCarthy could be potential replacements for the two coaches.

Mosimane had a good spell with Mamelodi Sundowns during his time in the South African league, dominating the Betway Premiership and also winning the CAF Champions League in 2016.

McCarthy also had a good run during his time with Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC before moving to the English Premier League to work alongside Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Benni McCarthy during his time with Manchester United ahead of their FA Cup tie against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Source: Getty Images

He is presently the coach of the Kenyan men's national team, and is still being linked with a move back to the PSL, with Chiefs being at the forefront.

The former FC Porto striker recently addressed reports linking him to the Soweto giants and also ruled himself out of coaching the Bafana Bafana after Hugo Broos' departure.

Motaung Jr on Mosimane and McCarthy rumours

Motaung Jr., in an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, says it would be inappropriate for him to comment on speculation linking the club with Mosimane and McCarthy while Kaze and Ben Youssef are still in charge of the club at the dugout.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr shares thoughts on reports linking Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy to Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Twitter

“You’re referring to two outstanding individuals who have accomplished remarkable things in their careers,” he said on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“But it wouldn’t be fair for me to sit here and talk about other coaches while we currently have coaches working with the team.

"Our immediate responsibility is to restore the pride of the club and address the disappointment felt by the supporters and the nation."

The former Kaizer Chiefs star claimed that he respects the two South African tacticians, but stressed that addressing such rumours would be unprofessional.

“Discussing individuals in this situation wouldn’t be professional, and it’s not the right thing to do. I have immense respect for both gentlemen. They’ve achieved a lot as players and as coaches, and it’s always an honour to be linked with people of that calibre," he added.

“But to be honest and transparent, it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on them right now.”

