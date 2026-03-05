The Springboks have been told an area which is a major concern ahead of the 2026 season and the 2027 Rugby World Cup

The South Africa national rugby union team have started preparations for this year's campaign with Rassie Erasmus naming a 49-man squad

The Rugby World Cup defending champions are blessed with top players, and need to find a solution to the major concern before the next World Cup

The Springboks are regarded as the best rugby nation in the last decade due to the success they've enjoyed during that period, and also the exceptional depth available to the head coach, Rassie Erasmus and his management team.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa in Cardiff. Photo: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

The South African Rugby coach led the team to back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs, and in 2025, they retained the Rugby Championship title, while also going unbeaten during the end-of-the-year tour.

Preparations for the 2026 season are ongoing in Cape Town, with Erasmus naming a 49-man squad taking part in the alignment camp, including those who are based outside South Africa.

Springboks' flag lock depth as a concern

Despite having several top players in their ranks and having the luxury of rotating players, there is one area of the squad where the coaching staff openly acknowledge a shortage of depth.

In the lock department, the Boks have veterans like Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth serving them with their experience, but they are all over 30, with the first two struggling with recurring injury setbacks, which means fresh and young rugby players are needed in that position.

Eben Etzbeth is shown the red card by Referee Luc Ramos during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

In the same light, RG Snyman, who is also over 30, has likewise dealt with persistent injury disruptions, while Salmaan Moerat has not fully cemented his status at the Test level as many had anticipated.

Ruan Nortje is another player who has shown to be reliable in the green and gold jersey, as well as the seasoned experience of 32-year-old Jean Kleyn.

Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids recently acknowledged the recurring challenge and concerns in the lock department.

“While we track where all our locks are based, it’s something that concerns us annually when we review the position,” Davids said.

“At the beginning of each campaign, there always seems to be a complication at the lock, whether due to injuries or player availability.

“It’s encouraging to monitor the progress of emerging players. There is promising talent coming through, and we consistently assess long-term availability and positional versatility within our locking resources.”

Emerging options in contention for lock position

David Ribbans, who is now eligible to play for the Springboks after previously playing for England, is one of the options for the team, with reports claiming that Erasmus has made contact with the Toulon lock.

Another player mentioned is JJ van der Mescht, alongside rising youngsters JF van Heerden and Reinhardt Ludwig. There's a limited time to find a solution to the concern with the 2026 season approaching and the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Erasmus has been candid in his assessment: the position lacks depth when factoring in age profile, international experience and overall numbers.

With Nortje and Moerat representing the core of the mid-range age bracket, contingency planning may become unavoidable should injuries further thin the ranks.

Etzebeth criticises Springboks’ mindset

Briefly News previously reported that Etzebeth has opened up about the chaotic period in South African rugby that culminated in a staggering defeat to the All Blacks in 2016, pinpointing the behaviour of some teammates as a major issue.

After the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, the Springboks struggled under new head coach Allister Coetzee.

