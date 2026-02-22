An England rugby star is set to switch allegiance and represent the South African men's rugby team at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia

The Springboks coach, Rassie Erasmus, has reportedly made contact with the player over the possibility of representing the defending champions

The reports about the Somerset West-born forward switching to represent the Springboks sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi rugby fans on social media

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has been given a big boost ahead of the 2027 Rugby Cup as an England rugby star is set to be available for selection for the South African rugby team.

Erasmus is spoilt with several quality players to pick from in every position, and he might have another quality player added to that pool of talented stars to choose from.

The Springboks are currently ranked the best Rugby team in the World after their dominant display during the 2025 season, in which they retained the Rugby Championship title and also went unbeaten during the end of the year tour.

Ribbans set to switch to Springboks

David Ribbans, who was born in Somerset West, could pull a surprise on the international rugby landscape if he opts to pledge his future to the South African national rugby union team.

The 11-Test forward, previously capped by the England national rugby union team, would qualify for selection at the Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. He has not represented England since their campaign at the Rugby World Cup 2023.

With World Rugby’s mandatory three-year waiting period almost concluded, the 30-year-old forward is set to be available for South Africa selection.

As a result, the towering second-row forward will soon be cleared to play for his birth nation, South Africa, at next year’s global showpiece in Australia.

Erasmus' decision on Ribbans' call-up

According to a report by Ruck, Erasmus is said to have initiated discussions with Ribbans, engaging the imposing lock as part of plans to bolster his lock stocks ahead of the World Cup in Australia.

Amid ongoing concerns about sufficient cover in the tight five, Erasmus seems to be taking a forward-thinking approach, opting to address potential gaps before they become pressing issues in his team.

If Ribbans opts to change his international allegiance to Mzansi, he would not only bolster the Springboks’ physical presence but also inject significant Test-level experience and the refinement gained abroad into an already dominant forward pack in the team.

He would also be the second player to switch allegiances to the Springboks ahead of the World Cup, with Jean Kleyn being the first to do it by featuring for the Springboks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after previously earning Test caps for Ireland.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Ribbans' possible call up into the Springboks squad.

Les VW

We have a lot of local quality lock stock. We don’t need him. By the way, he is too old now.

Chris Smeda

Hahah! The boks don’t work that way..you take what we don’t need…not the other way around.

Willem C Gentle

Stay there.. help them rather..

Jakes Das

If he is good enough then why not?

Marnus Jacobs

🤣😂 no thanks

