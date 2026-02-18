A former England rugby international has called out Rassie Erasmus concerning his approach as the Springboks coach

The South African mentor is widely regarded as one of rugby’s most influential coaches, all around the world, and a national icon

The comments made by the former England rugby star sparked different reactions from fans on social media

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has been accused of always stirring the pot by a former England international, which fuels the ongoing debate about the South African rugby coach's leadership approach.

Erasmus is rated as one of the greatest coaches in rugby, and he's known for being outspoken, which has put him on the bad books of individuals abroad, where his approach has not always been warmly received.

The South Africa national rugby union team head coach recently committed his future to the role until 2031, underlining long-term stability at the Springboks.

The 53-year-old would continue to face criticism from others abroad with a high-profile 2026 campaign looming for the Boks and the ambitions of defending their Rugby World Cup crown for the third time in a row in Australia in 2027.

Foden calls out Erasmus

Assessing Erasmus’ contribution to the sport, former England national rugby union team fullback Ben Foden conceded that the Bok mentor could be a divisive person, but insisted his record validates his methods.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Winning consecutive World Cups and holding the number one ranking for years certainly strengthens your position,” Foden told BOYLE Sports, which has been publishing the latest Six Nations Championship odds.

“He’s operating in rarefied air right now. It’s difficult to fault him when the results consistently back up his approach.”

Even so, Foden suggested that sustained excellence inevitably brings its own pressures.

“Maintaining that standard is the real challenge. He’s already been quoted saying he’s not focused on England specifically, but rather on identifying the next serious challenger to South Africa.”

Foden points out Erasmus's impact

Whether admired or criticised, Erasmus’ influence on the global game is beyond dispute. Foden also pointed to the clear unity and backing between the coach and his Springboks squad.

“He thrives on creating conversation and knows exactly how to motivate his players. We’ve had glimpses of that through various behind-the-scenes programmes he’s featured in," he added.

“It’s refreshing to see a head coach willing to put himself front and centre. He has the conviction to stand by his statements, and he’s fortunate to lead a group that consistently reinforces his words with their performances on the pitch.”

Here is what fans are saying on social media concerning Foden's comment on Erasmus.

Chris Smeda

"Rich coming from the English about backing up big mouths…how was the weekend 😅"

Kyle Bradford

"He always backs his talk. How many times has he proven his skill set is years ahead of the rest?"

Ashley Vermaak

"Yeah, with back to back world cups... Backing up that talk must be really hard."

Alan Coetzer

"Rassie is a man of his word..... who's stirring the pot now?"

Stephen Keanly

"Just check his results of what he and his Springboks have achieved. I think he should stir a lot more. 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🏈 🏈 🏈 🏈 🏉 🏉 🏉."

Vinni Luckraj

"He is a progressive coach, finding ways to evolve and win!! That’s a sign of a great coach! England are still crying, a team made up of internationals from everywhere. Come on!! Work on your game, Boks are flying and rightly so! Yes, we will get beaten someday, that’s sport."

Source: Briefly News