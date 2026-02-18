Rassie Erasmus Defends Springboks’ High-Ball Strategy
- Rassie Erasmus hit back after criticism of the Springboks’ aerial assault sparks global debate
- Eddie Jones called for possible law tweaks as South Africa’s dominance in the high-ball battle comes under scrutiny
- Rugby supporters rallied behind the world champions, insisting the Boks are simply mastering the rules better than everyone else
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has taken to social media to respond to critics of the team’s high-ball tactics, defending the approach as a key part of their recent success.
The aerial game has become increasingly important since the outlawing of escorts around the catcher, creating more competitive contests for the ball in the air.
Despite their smaller stature, wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse have excelled under pressure, making the Springboks’ kick-chase one of the most organised and aggressive in world rugby. Winning possession from contestable kicks has become a launching pad for rapid counter-attacks, keeping opponents under constant pressure.
Global coaches question high-ball rules
Japan head coach Eddie Jones suggested that current laws may favour the attacking side too heavily, hinting that World Rugby could step in. Jones highlighted the disruption caused by the Springboks’ high-ball game, noting their ability to regain possession and quickly exploit gaps in defence.
Jones said,
“They have two of the smallest wingers in the world, yet they are among the best at regaining possession from kicks. World Rugby may need to review the law to ensure players making genuine attempts to catch the ball are not unfairly disrupted.”
Erasmus, however, dismissed the controversy, arguing that the high-ball remains a legitimate tactical weapon and a reflection of the Springboks’ discipline and skill under pressure.
Rugby fans react to Rassie Erasmus
After Erasmus' sentiments gained traction, rugby fans had so much to say in the comments section.
@BolandCharter:
''What they are saying is they want rule changes against the principles of the game in order to disrupt prevailing Springbok dominance.''
@colbranad:
''Our kick chasers are probably the most disciplined in international rugby. If we play within the rules and use them to our favour, then the rules are suddenly assessed and adjusted.''
@Rugby_Grit:
''Anything to stop us from dominating world rugby.''
@The_Sport_Nu:
''Anything to stop the Boks.''
