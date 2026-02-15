Abdeslam Ouaddou has hit out at Orlando Pirates players as they prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership

The French-born tactician led the Sea Robbers to victory during their last match in the league against his former team, Marumo Gallants

The former Marumo Gallants mentor outlined why he's not happy despite securing all three points in the last match before facing Sundowns

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has criticised his players ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

The Sea Robbers extended their lead at the top of the league standings after defeating Marumo Gallants on Saturday, February 14, 2026, with Mamelodi Sundowns also in action on the same day, but it was in the CAF Champions League where they defeated Rulani Mokwena's MC Alger to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Sea Robbers are not six points ahead of the Brazilians on the league table, and a win on Wednesday at the FNB Stadium would put the Buccaneers in the driving seat.

Ouaddou slams Pirates players

With a high-stakes showdown against Sundowns approaching, Pirates coach Ouaddou has openly expressed concern about his side’s persistent struggles in front of goal.

Although the Buccaneers secured a 2–0 win over Marumo Gallants, Ouaddou refused to be happy despite securing all three points, bluntly describing his team’s wastefulness in front of goal as a recurring problem.

The French-Moroccan tactician's remarks suggest that, despite the positive result, deeper attacking flaws remain unresolved.

“We needed to be more clinical. I have to be honest, our finishing has not been good enough,” Ouaddou admitted.

For the Pirates, mounting a serious title challenge this season will demand more than narrow victories; it will require ruthless execution in the final third.

“My expectation is consistency from game to game, particularly in terms of converting chances and asserting dominance in midfield,” he added.

“I want the players to show greater intent and precision in attacking areas, and to command the midfield battle. Matches are often decided there. Without control in the centre of the pitch, things quickly become complicated.”

Ouaddou unveils Pirates' ambition this season

Ouaddou has made it clear that his side is targeting silverware as the South African Premier Division title race intensifies.

The former Marumo Gallants coach reaffirmed his team’s determination to secure major honours before the end of the current campaign.

“We’re not here for entertainment or to put on a show; we’re here to compete at the highest level. There are enormous expectations from the club and the supporters. This is one of the biggest institutions in Africa. Ambition runs through this team, and I won’t shy away from saying it: our objective is to win the league.

“We’re not going to downplay our intentions. Anyone who isn’t focused on lifting the trophy should be honest about it. I’m not prepared to waste time with players who treat matches like a joke. That’s not why I’m here.”

Source: Briefly News