Orlando Pirates are set to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of their Betway Premiership tie this season at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The Sea Robbers have the upper hand going into the game as they are six points clear of the Brazilians who are second on the log, and a win for the Soweto giants on Wednesday could put Abdeslam Ouaddou's team one hand on the league title.

The Buccaneers have been the best team in the Premier Soccer League this season winning all the domestic cups, starting with the MTN title, followed by the Carling Knockout Cup and the Black Label Cup.

Pirates players are also dominating most stats in the league this season and are looking dangerous going into the game against Sundowns.

3 Pirates stars who could cause problems

Football analyst Uche Anuma has mentioned three Orlando Pirates stars who could be cause problems for Sundowns when they meet at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

"Relebohile Mofokeng is one of the most in-form player in the league presently, and would be key for Pirates against Sundowns," he said.

"Two other players who could cause Miguel Cardoso's side damages in the tie are Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi."

