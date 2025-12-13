Orlando Pirates continue to dominate the Premier Soccer League this season as they defeated Carling All Stars to win the Carling Black Label Cup this weekend

The Soweto giants' victory over the Carling All Stars side at the Moses Mabhida Stadium set a new record in the history of the Carling Black Label Cup

The Carling Black Label Cup is Abdeslam Ouaddou's third title since being announced as the head coach of the Buccaneers at the beginninig of the season

Orlando Pirates have set a new record as they become the first Carling Knockout Cup winners to lift the Carling Black Label Cup since the competition's inception, defeating Carling All Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Orlando Pirates crowned Carling Black Label Cup champions after defeating Carling All Stars on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Soweto giants dominated the second half of the tie, with goals from substitutes Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane giving the Sea Robbers a deserved 2-0 win over the Carling All Stars, led by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Abdeslam Ouaddou has now won three titles since being named Pirates manager in the summer, having guided them to the Carling Knockout Cup and MTN8 victories.

Pirates beat Carling All Stars

Kaizer Chiefs stars Brandon Petersen, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Naledi Hlongwane started for the All Stars alongside Mamelodi Sundowns stars Arthur Sales and Marcelo Allende.

Vilakazi carved out an early chance for the All Stars in the 10th minute, delivering a dangerous cross into the Pirates’ penalty area that required Melusi Buthelezi to come off his line and punch clear under pressure.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward continued to torment the Orlando Pirates defence and was subsequently hauled down from behind by Makhehleni Makhaula inside the penalty area. However, the referee chose to intervene, claiming it was a simulation, and booked him for it.

The first half ended goalless, with the Carling All Stars being the better side in terms of possession and getting close to scoring.

Both sides made changes before the start of the second 45 minutes, with Kaizer Chiefs summer signing Paseka Mako coming on for the All Stars.

In the 67th minute, Mduduzi Shabalala, who also came on in the second half, went close, but his point-blank attempt took a deflection and went out for a corner.

Orlando Pirates eventually found the breakthrough a minute later when impact substitute Sifiso Luthuli emerged from the bench to give them a 1–0 lead after a wonderful pass from captain Deon Hotto.

Orlando Pirates lifting the Carling Knockout Cup. Photo: Black Label

Source: Twitter

The Sea Robbers doubled their advantage in the 79th minute as another replacement, Boitumelo Radiopane, showed pace to beat the All Stars’ backline before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner for a 2–0 scoreline.

It was a dominant display from Pirates in the second half as they ended the All Stars' run of winning the Black Label Cup since its inception in 2023.

Appollis reacts to MOTM award vs Gallants

Briefly News earlier reported that Oswin Appollis commented on being named Man of the Match in Orlando Pirates' win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The former Polokwane City forward won his second title as an Orlando Pirates player this season.

Source: Briefly News