Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi has sent a strong warning to Orlando Pirates' supporters about the early celebration of the Betway Premiership after winning the Carling Knockout Cup last weekend.

Orlando Pirates lift the Carling Knockout Cup after beating Marumo Gallants in the final. Photo: Black Label

Source: Twitter

The Soweto giants defeated Marumo Gallants in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup to claim their second trophy under Abdeslam Ouaddou this season, after the Moroccan coach led them to the MTN8 cup earlier in the campaign.

The Sea Robbers are currently sitting on top of the Betway Premiership table with an outstanding game. They are two points ahead of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who dropped points in their last league game against Siwelele FC.

The impressive form of the Buccaneers this season has given their supporters the impression that they will end Sundowns' dominance in the league and also end their wait for a league title since 2012.

Maswanganyi warns Pirates' supporters

Maswanganyi said the Orlando Pirates squad is motivated by a strong desire to win the Betway Premiership this season, a feat the Soweto-based club has not achieved for the past 13 seasons. However, he stressed that celebrations are premature despite their position at the top of the table.

The South African international explained that while the players are determined to win all remaining trophies, their exit from the CAF Champions League in the preliminary stage of the competition was a setback to one of their key objectives, leaving them with two competitions they are fully focused on winning.

The former SuperSport United midfielder also urged fans to remain cautious, pointing out that the team was in a similar position last season but failed to clinch the title, and emphasised the need for everyone to take the campaign one game at a time.

Patrick Maswanganyi sends warning to Orlando Pirates supporters concerning the Betway Premiership title this season. Photo: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Here is what fans are saying about Maswanganyi's opinion on premature league celebrations, according to most Pirates' fans this season.

Sibu_Excel said:

"Currently, as Orlando Pirates supporters, we are celebrating being at the top of the table. Winning the league, we will see that at a later stage."

Bhut_Zuks wrote:

"We're not celebrating the league; we are celebrating being number 1. If Makhi can celebrate being number 1 for just 24 hours, what's stopping us who've been there longer?"

MrK Bucs Thopzin shared:

"This is the attitude we should all display; the season is still too far from being done."

AMM Aya_Muzi reacted:

"No, we are celebrating our league standing, not the title. We are not idiots. It is our right to celebrate even the smallest achievements. What if this is the last time we are in this position? You guys can spoil it, we know you."

Ngqonyela Ndzikindziki commented:

"That's why this boy shouldn't play often. This is a loser mindset, the one that's been derailing the Bucs from winning this league all these years. We need players who will go out there every match and fight like it's the end of the world. Not this."

Godfather11 added:

"The mentality of the Ambulance is top-notch 🔥🔥 I want him to achieve greatness in his football career because he is a top human being and a great player."

