Mamelodi Sundowns Drop Points Against Siwelele As Orlando Pirates Retain Top Spot
Mamelodi Sundowns and Siwelele played out a 1–1 stalemate in their Betway Premiership encounter at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
The draw means Orlando Pirates would retain the top spot on the Betway Premiership table with one game in hand as they will would taking part in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The Sea Robbers moved to the summit of the league table over the weekend when they defeated Durban City.
Vincent Pule put the home side in front during the first half, but Lebo Mothiba struck in the second half to give Masandawana deserved away point.
The Brazilians tweaked their starting lineup from the CAF Champions League group stage match against MC Alger, swapping Divine Lunga for Aubrey Modiba.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.