Mamelodi Sundowns and Siwelele played out a 1–1 stalemate in their Betway Premiership encounter at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The draw means Orlando Pirates would retain the top spot on the Betway Premiership table with one game in hand as they will would taking part in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The Sea Robbers moved to the summit of the league table over the weekend when they defeated Durban City.

Vincent Pule put the home side in front during the first half, but Lebo Mothiba struck in the second half to give Masandawana deserved away point.

The Brazilians tweaked their starting lineup from the CAF Champions League group stage match against MC Alger, swapping Divine Lunga for Aubrey Modiba.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News