Jose Riveiro has dropped his prediction on the team he believes would win the Carling Knockout Cup title ahead of Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants' clash in the final of the competition.

The Buccaneers are set to face Marumo Gallants in the final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The Spanish tactician, who won five trophies during his three-year spell with the Soweto giants before leaving for Al Ahly in May 2025, lasted only a few months with the Egyptian giants before being sacked in August, and he's back in South Africa on an official visit.

Riveiro predicts the Carling Knockout Cup winner

Riveiro expressed confidence that Orlando Pirates possess the quality needed to win the Carling Knockout Cup. Speaking at a Carling Black Label press conference in Sandton on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, he said it was encouraging to see the Buccaneers on the brink of lifting the trophy, as it presented an opportunity to further enrich the club’s history.

The former Celta Vigo youth coach noted that, based on their performances this season and the way they have taken their chances, Pirates are likely to deliver a strong showing in the final. While he believes it will be tough for Marumo Gallants to overcome Pirates, something widely acknowledged, he also cautioned that Pirates must be prepared for a determined fight from their opponents. He concluded by saying he expects an exciting final and is eagerly anticipating the encounter.

Riveiro also shared valuable guidance with the aspiring Champion Coach of the competition, preparing for the Carling Cup final against the All Stars.

The former Al Ahly coach, who is regarded as one of the most successful managers in the Premier Soccer League, also offered some tips to the impending coach to manage the Carling All-Star team against the winner of the Carling Knockout Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

Riveiro guided the Carling All-Star team to consecutive Carling Cup victories, defeating Stellenbosch FC in 2023 and Magesi FC in 2024. He described his time with the All-Star side as one of the most memorable experiences of his coaching career.

Reflecting on the role of the Champion Coach, Riveiro said that anyone selected for the position earns it through specific qualities demonstrated during the vetting process, which should give them confidence knowing they were chosen from thousands of candidates. He advised future coaches to trust themselves, avoid trying to imitate others or seek approval, and remain true to who they are.

The 50-year-old stressed the importance of stepping in only when necessary and avoiding getting carried away by the occasion, reminding coaches that the spotlight belongs to the players—the ones fans pay to watch. He concluded by emphasising that the coach’s responsibility is to equip the players with the tools they need to perform at their best.

