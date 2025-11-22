Springboks prepare for a high-stakes showdown in Dublin as they chase a long-awaited win over Ireland

Rassie Erasmus named a powerful side featuring major milestones for Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman

Bryan Habana joined the squad for a striking team photo that sends social media into a frenzy

The Springboks are set for an epic clash against Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

It promises to be a box-office fixture, as the Boks have not beaten Ireland since 2012, something they are determined to change. Their November form has been impeccable, beginning with a 61-7 demolition of Japan at Wembley to open the Autumn Nations Series.

Springboks Brave Dublin Cold as Bryan Habana Joins Team for Icy Squad Photo

Source: Getty Images

That strong start was followed by victories over France and Italy, both achieved despite the Springboks being reduced to 14 men through the red cards shown to Jood de Lager and Franco Morset, respectively.

Even though the one issued to Morset was downgraded by the World Rugby Disciplinary Committee to a yellow card on Thursday, 20 November.

Rassie Erasmus names strong Springboks squad

On Thursday, 20 November, head coach Rassie Erasmus named a powerful match-day squad as he aims to break the long-standing hoodoo.

Siya Kolisi will captain the side in his 102nd Test, while lock RG Snyman is set for his 50th appearance for South Africa, although he will reach the milestone from the bench. Erasmus said the decision came after discussions with Snyman and prioritised the team’s needs over sentimentality.

Erasmus explained that several players were rested against Italy due to the physical toll of the France encounter. He added that most of the squad have faced Ireland multiple times in Dublin, at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, giving them a clear understanding of the demands ahead.

The coach praised Snyman for earning his 50th cap in the same city where he plays his club rugby for Leinster. Erasmus described him as an exceptional player and team player who would have reached the milestone far earlier had it not been for injuries. Looking ahead, he expects a fierce, physically taxing contest against Ireland.

Bryan Habana joins Springboks for freezing team photo

On Friday, 21 November, the Springboks braved freezing temperatures for their official team photo and were joined by the legendary Bryan Habana, who snapped a striking selfie with the squad. The picture quickly went viral on social media, attracting excitement and praise from fans.

Reactions included:

@oupamohoje:

“Okay, this is fresh.”

@pumyzee:

“Siya with a Colgate smile.”

@brandonfairweather:

“Don’t think you could get a better selfie in the world right now.”

@bokontour:

“This picture is going to be iconic.”

@realvanila:

“If only Mr Habana was also seated there.”

@marknobbynoble:

“Siya Kolisi looks like the kid at school that had all the sweets with that smile.”

@brownynwatt:

“Selfie of the century.”

@eveyrthingrugby:

“One for the books.”

As cold as the team photo was, the encounter promises blood and thunder and could be one for the books in recent memory.

