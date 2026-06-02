Veteran rugby league coach and broadcaster John Kear has died at the age of 71 while returning from duties at the Challenge Cup final

Kear was a respected figure across the sport, having led England and Wales in major international tournaments

Tributes have poured in from across rugby league, with former clubs, the RFL and colleagues honouring his impact

Veteran broadcaster and rugby legend John Kear tragically died on Sunday, 31 May 2026, while travelling back from the Challenge Cup final.

John Kear looks on following the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool D match between Papua New Guinea and Wales at the Keepmoat Stadium on October 31, 2022, in Doncaster, England. Image: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

He had been part of the BBC Sport commentary team for the match between Wigan and Hull KR at Wembley Stadium. Kear coached England and Wales and, by the time of his death, was part of BBC Sport. He was 71.

Kear coached the England national rugby team at the 2000 Rugby League World Cup and guided them to the semi-finals, and also spent 11 years in charge of Wales, leading them at the 2017 and 2021 World Cups. During his playing career, Kear made 133 appearances for hometown club Castleford between 1978 and 1988 before subsequently moving into coaching.

BBC also paid tribute to Kear:

@BBCWYS:

"Some very sad news.

Two-time Challenge Cup-winning coach John Kear has passed away at the age of 71.

Kear made over 100 appearances for Castleford and coached West Yorkshire sides Wakefield, Batley and Bradford.

Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends."

Watch the video below.

Rugby Football League pays tribute to Kear

The Rugby Football League described Kear as a figure held in deep regard across rugby league, noting the widespread respect and affection he commanded within the game and beyond.

@TheRFL:

"The RFL today pays tribute to John Kear, who died suddenly on Sunday afternoon, returning north from Wembley, having been part of the BBC’s commentary team for the Challenge Cup Finals.

Our thoughts and condolences are with John’s wife Dawn, his family and friends."

RFL chair Nigel Wood said Kear’s playing days at Cas were followed by a natural move into coaching, where he found his passion for the game.

Wood also praised his work in broadcasting, describing him as an excellent summariser with a great turn of phrase and an undiluted love and positivity for the sport, before extending condolences to his wife Dawn, his family, and those who played or worked alongside him over the last 50 years.

John Kear honoured by former clubs

Sheffield Eagles honoured him by recalling the 1998 Challenge Cup triumph, saying he would forever be linked with their greatest day and remembered for the way his passion left a mark on everyone involved at the club.

Hull FC’s chief operating officer, Tony Sutton, spoke on Kear’s spell in charge of the club, singling out the 2005 Challenge Cup win in Cardiff as a defining memory that continues to resonate strongly among supporters and club staff.

John Kear during a Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool D match between Papua New Guinea and Wales. Image: Gareth Copley

Source: Getty Images

Castleford paid tribute by reflecting on Kear’s roots in the town, noting he was a Wheldon Road product who came through the club system and went on to dedicate a decade of his playing career to his hometown side after debuting against St Helens in 1978.

The club also looked back on his role in their 1986 Challenge Cup-winning setup as assistant to Mal Reilly, as well as his 133 first-team appearances, pointing out his repeated decisions to reject other offers in favour of staying loyal to Castleford.

In related news, the South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in Cape Town, as well as a young player who died during training.

SA rugby star dies in Western Cape

Briefly News also reported that the rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of a South African union rugby star.

The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public, and his funeral date also yet to be confirmed by the deceased's family

Source: Briefly News