Top 60 funny pronoun jokes: responses to 'what are your pronouns?'

A pronoun is a word that people use instead of a noun or noun phrase when referring to individuals or objects. It makes communication easier and more understandable. In modern society, many pronouns have been created to suit people's preferences. Check out some of the funny pronouns that people use today.

Conventional gender pronouns are I/me and we/us (first-person), you (second-person), she/her, he/him, and they/them (third person). However, with the ever-evolving popular culture and the growing queer and trans community, many other pronouns (neopronouns) have been introduced to suit people's gender preferences.

Top 60 funny pronouns

Funny pronoun jokes doesn't target or mock any specific gender identity. Instead, they play on the word "self" in a lighthearted way that is inclusive of different pronouns. Below is a list of jokes you can use.

Funny gender pronouns

Gender no longer refers to the biological aspects of a person but how they feel about themselves. The funny pronouns list keeps expanding as many people reveal their unique gender identities.

What is a male Jewish New Zealander's pronoun? He/Brew

What are a donkey's pronouns? He/haw

I am a cowboy, but my pronouns are Ye/Haw.

What are Dolores Umbridge's pronouns? Hem/hem

I now identify as boring, my preferred pronouns are ho/hum.

What are a male vampire's pronouns in the sunlight? He/hiss

I identify as an ambulance, my pronouns are wee/woo.

My preferred pronoun is letter. I was born female, but I identify as mail.

What pronouns does Rosemary like to go by? She/herb

I identify as sarcastic, my pronouns are har/har.

What pronouns do comedians use? He/he/he/he

What are a sheep farmer's pronouns? She/ar

What pronouns do serial killers go by? Man/slaughter

What pronouns did Julius Cesar use? Ze/Zir

What are Perry The Platypus' pronouns? Do Be Do/Be Do Bah

What are Snoop Dogg's pronouns? Hizzle/shizzle

I gender identify as Michael Jackson, my pronouns are hee/hee.

I identify as a chocolate bar, my pronouns are her/she.

I am Jewish and nonbinary, my pronouns are oy/they.

Eeyore recently changed genders, the preferred pronouns are he/haw.

Funny pronouns jokes

Social media users like to make fun of every situation and lighten the mood. These are some of the funniest pronoun jokes on the internet that are sure to tickle your fancy:

I identify as Giantkin, and my pronouns are phe/phi/pho/phum.

My pronouns are why/God/why.

If you are under 5'5", your pronouns are ima/little/tea/pot. If you are over 5'11", your pronouns are fee/fi/fo/fum.

My pronouns are Oompa/Loompa, please do not assume.

I am changing my pronouns to Almond Joy/Mounds because sometimes I feel like a nut, and sometimes I do not.

My pronouns are rare/medium rare, if you do not use these, my feelings and mental health are at steak.

What are a chocolate kiss's preferred pronouns? Her/she

What are the pronouns for someone who identifies as an attack helicopter? Apache/Apachim

I am coming out as binary, my pronouns are 00110101 and 10100110.

I identify as a threat, my pronouns are try/me.

My pronouns are he/him/hers because she took everything in the divorce.

What do you call someone who was dropped on their head as a baby? Hard to say, every one of them has their own pronouns now.

What do you get when you cross a vegetable with a pronoun? Beets me.

Funny pronoun jokes

Here are some of the best pronoun jokes created by internet users.

1. Although I was born visible, I now identify as invisible. I am transparent, and my pronouns are who/where.

2. I was testing my daughter over dinner tonight, and I asked

Me: What is an adjective?

What is an adjective? Daughter: A word that describes something.

A word that describes something. Me: What is a noun?

What is a noun? Daughter: A person, place, or thing.

A person, place, or thing. Me: What is a pronoun?

What is a pronoun? Daughter: I do not remember

I do not remember Me: It is a person, place, or thing that does that for a living.

3. Mark Taylor's father offers to help him with his homework

Mark Taylor: How do you define a pronoun?

How do you define a pronoun? Mark's father: Pronoun? That is easy. It is a noun that gets paid for what an amateur and inexperienced noun would do for free.

4. During a gender identity conversation

Them: What are your pronouns?

What are your pronouns? Me: Oh, sorry... Yeah... It is Master/Sire

Oh, sorry... Yeah... It is Master/Sire Them: Excuse me!?

Excuse me!? Me: It is, excuse me, Master! If you do not mind!!

5. When she asks about my preferred pronouns

Her: What are your pronouns?

What are your pronouns? Me: Cabbage/Glorphy

Cabbage/Glorphy Her: Those are not real

Those are not real Me: Neither are pronouns

Neither are pronouns Her: ?!?!?

6. When no one can misgender you because you go by all pronouns.

7. My pronouns are NONE, please do not refer to me

Even better: Do not perceive me

For practical purposes, I do not exist.

8. I was talking to a boy today

Me: Dude!

Dude! Boy: Hey, I am not your dude, I want to go by bro!

Hey, I am not your dude, I want to go by My first thought: Wow! He has preferred bronouns.

9. Identity confusion

Me: He needs to be disciplined!

Her: His pronouns are they/them

Me: His pronouns!?!?

10. Gender identity and grammar

Someone: They/them as a singular pronoun just is not grammatically correct

They/them as a singular pronoun just is not grammatically correct Same person: But to each their own!

But to each their own! Me: But you are using their in singular form!?!?

11. If we are making they have a plural and singular form, then we should bring back the singular thou.

12. I do not always use pronouns, but when I do, I do not know or remember that person's name.

13. So you are saying a pronoun is not a professional noun?

14. So you can remember hundreds of Pokémon names, but somehow my pronouns and gender identity are too complicated?

Funny pronoun jokes for TikTok

TikTok is one of the most used social media platforms. Creating funny pronouns to accompany your post is one way of making your content more interesting. Here are some playful and amusing pronoun suggestions.

If you misgender a cat, they'll give you a paws for thought and insist on they/purrs pronouns.

pronouns. My pronouns are baby/babe.

She prolly replied with hell/naw.

I consider myself to be... a reflexive pronoun.

I'd prefer you put your pronouns in your bio, I almost called you mine.

I respect people's pronouns, but mine are a bit unconventional – I go by hee-hee/haw-haw. Laughter is the best identity, after all!

Laughter is the best identity, after all! My girls pronouns are my/everything, so please respect that.

so please respect that. I asked my friend for their pronouns, and they said, Wi/Fi – because I'm always connected!

What are the best pronouns for Instagram?

Popular funny pronouns for bios include:

Pronoun combination Instead of he/she Instead of him/her Instead of his/her(s) Instead of himself/herself Co/cos Zie Zim Zir Zieself E/ey/em/eir Sie Sie Hir Hirself Fae/faer Ey Em Eir Eirself He/him/his Ve Ver Vis Verself She/her/hers Tey Ter Tem Terself Mer/mers E Em Eir Emself Ne/nir/nirs Zis Nee/ner/ners Hirs Per/pers Eirs They/them/theirs Vers Thon/thons Ters Vi/vir Eirs Ve/ver/vis Ze/zie/zir/hir Ze/zir/zirs Xe/xem/xyr

What are your preferred gender pronouns?

Preferred gender pronouns, sometimes called personal gender pronouns (PGP), are third-person pronouns that people want others to use when referring to them. They usually reflect the person's gender identity or lack thereof. PGPs are created to ensure gender inclusivity for trans and gender non-conforming individuals.

The growing debate on gender identity has created confusion as people try to understand the new list of pronouns. Funny pronouns are created to lighten the moment.

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top short people memes created by the internet. Memes are the funniest medium to talk about certain subjects without offending anyone.

When you are having a bad day, you only need to go through short people memes, puns, gifs, and jokes to lighten the mood. Even short people will find the humour in them.

