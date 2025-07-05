A South African woman floored Mzansi with the funny story of how her brother made money while in the hospital

The chap is a problematic man in his community and often steals valuables from his neighbours

Social media users could not deal with his hustling ways and shared their thoughts on his latest troublesome story

A young woman from Cape Town shared the hilarious story of how her troublesome brother made money while in the hospital.

Alulutho Tomsana explained in a TikTok video that her sibling was beaten by the community after stealing from one of their neighbours. The youngster was badly injured and was later taken to the hospital.

Tomsana has shared a number of stories about her troublesome brother and how disruptive he can be. The gent is no stranger to hustle culture as he is known to be a phara.

Patient making money in the hospital

A while after Tomsana’s brother, Thulani, was admitted, he called home to ask for food. He complained that hospital food does not hit the spot and requested a few things.

Tomsana and her mother bought him a 15-piece KFC bucket, water, yoghurt and a few luxuries. They arrived at the hospital and saw his critical condition.

The young man placed aside the meat and gulped down the bottle of water, and slid the yoghurt down his throat. He ate all of his food but the meat and waited for his mom and sister to leave.

After Tomsana and her mom returned home, they received a phone call from the hospital staff, who also happened to be a family friend. The lady told the family that Thulani had opened a business at the hospital.

The young man was selling the chicken pieces in the maternity ward for R2 each. The family was stunned but very much believed the accusations.

Tomsana and her mom were stunned by his hustling ways, even in pain from being beaten up by the community a couple of hours earlier. The young lady shared the story on TikTok and said:

“If he were serious about his passion in something else, he’d make loads of money.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by man selling KFC pieces in hospital

Social media users were dusted by the man’s actions and discussed his story in a thread of comments:

@Candice Collins said:

“Please send Thulz our best wishes for his recovery. He is clearly feeling better if he's straight back on his hustle.

@MaMsomi🤍pointed out:

“Thulz is business-minded, you are all sleeping on him.”

@masakhe_🇿🇦 commented:

“I have a business plan. Please let him contact me after his recovery.”

@Siwe_Tsewu highlighted:

“I knew it, knew it before you even said it. I knew that he sold the meat. He's a hustler.”

@🦅 wondered:

“Is Thulz a real person or a fictional character?”

@Ninaaaaa was floored:

“Two years later, and Thulz is still thugging life out.”

@Thandolwethu Jack Somdyala 🫧commented:

“I haven’t seen you in a while, but I was like, ‘Oh, what has Thulz done this time?’.”

