SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG— The Tsietsi Mashinini Community Centre in Soweto is appealing for urgent assistance in documenting the children of migrants. The centre houses mostly unaccompanied migrant minors who are unable to access basic services such as education and healthcare. The plea came as anti-illegal immigration protests spread across the country, the most recent being in the Western Cape.

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The Tsietsi Mashinini Centre defended foreign nationals' children. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

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According to SABC News, many of the children living in the Methodist Church-run centre lack official documentation. This status prevents them from accessing school enrollment and medical facilities. The centre is calling on stakeholders to intervene and assist in registering the minors to ensure they receive essential state services.

Tsietsi Mashinini Community Centre appeals for aid

Bishop Paul Verryn said that some children have lived in South Africa for up to 21 years and deserve permanent residence. He noted that children from Zimbabwe who have spent two decades in the country have no alternative home to return to. Verryn stated that these individuals should be granted legal status, adding that every person is a valuable addition to the country regardless of race or gender.

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Source: Briefly News