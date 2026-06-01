Police are reportedly closing in on the suspects behind the brutal killing of an elderly couple near the Kruger National Park

The victims’ hijacked vehicle was allegedly recovered in Mozambique, pointing to a possible cross-border escape route used by the suspects

While authorities have not officially confirmed details, as the cross-border investigation continues

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Police are closing in on the suspects in the Kruger National Park murder. Images: @TheTruthPanther/X and Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Police are reportedly closing in on the suspects behind the brutal killing of an elderly couple near the Kruger National Park on 20 May, following significant progress in a cross-border investigation.

Authorities are believed to have recovered the Ernst and Dina Marais' hijacked vehicle and have questioned some suspects in the case.

Police make a significant recovery

According to the Sunday Times, police have recovered the couple's vehicle in Xai Xai, approximately 350 km from the crime scene and north of Maputo. The discovery is being viewed as a breakthrough in the case, which has triggered a coordinated investigation between South African and Mozambican law enforcement agencies.

Although police have not officially confirmed operational details, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, sources close to the probe say several suspects have already been questioned as investigators tighten their net.

See post about the update on the case:

SANParks traced vehicle tracking to the Mozambique border crossing

Following the gruesome discovery of the couple, authorities at the Kruger National Park tracked the victims’ green Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie to a section of the park fence bordering Mozambique. This led to speculation that the suspects may have fled across the border, possibly into Mozambique, or could be Mozambican nationals, as the nearby crossing point is a well-known smuggling route known as Crooks Corner. At the time, police declined to confirm details, citing the sensitivity and confidentiality of the ongoing investigation.

The family of the couple speaks out

According to Sunday Times, the family of the murdered couple has praised police for the rapid progress made in tracking the stolen vehicle and pursuing leads across the border. The swift response has reportedly given relatives some reassurance amid the trauma of the attack.

Family spokesperson and nephew of the deceased, Hjalmar van Gessel, said the family remains deeply distressed, particularly following the circulation of leaked graphic footage of the murder scene on social media.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to piece together the movements of the suspects and establish how the victims’ vehicle was moved across the border.

Kruger National Park. Image: Xavier Duvot

Source: Getty Images

Articles on the Kruger National Park murder

Briefly News reported that a conservationist and wildlife advocate has spoken out about the murders of a Mossel Bay couple in the Kruger National Park.

reported that a conservationist and wildlife advocate has spoken out about the murders of a Mossel Bay couple in the Kruger National Park. The Kruger National Park alerted the public about the death of two guests who went missing in the South African national park. They were found near Cross Corner at the intersection of the Levubu and the Limpopo River.

A white South African conservationist shared a powerful message addressing race, crime and accountability in the wake of the Kruger National Park murders. His post acknowledged the wrongs of apartheid while also calling out government failure, corruption and a criminal element.

Source: Briefly News