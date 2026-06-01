A young tech creator known on TikTok as Smartician went viral after building a fully working mini washing machine from cardboard, small motors and empty plastic bottles.

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Left, the young gent during the making of the washing machine, right, the final product. Images: @Smartician

Source: TikTok

He posted the TikTok video on 25 May 2026, after a follower challenged him to make it happen. The machine actually worked, and the internet could not keep quiet about it.

A challenge that became a global moment

Smartician did not dream this one up alone. A follower dropped the dare in his comments, and he took it seriously. What followed was a small but functional washing machine built entirely from materials most people throw in the bin.

His TikTok page is filled with similar builds, from homemade drones to DIY projectors. In 2025, he announced on his page that he had received an offer to study in China, a sign of how far his talent has already taken him.

The comments under the video said it all. One person called it “actual intelligence,” a clever spin on the AI acronym. Others asked where he learned to do this. Someone even requested that he build an ATM next.

What makes the clip so compelling is not just the finished product. It is the fact that he used materials most people discard without a second thought, and made something that works.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News