Three South African tech innovators have achieved billionaire status following a massive global acquisition of their digital infrastructure firm

The deal marks one of the most notable exits in the local tech sector, highlighting South Africa's growing influence in the international software market

Investment experts have praised the founders for their vision, noting that the transaction will bring substantial foreign capital into the country

Three South African tech founders have officially joined the billionaire ranks after a major company sale. Image: The Warm Heart of Africa

Source: Facebook

Three local entrepreneurs made history by becoming instant billionaires after selling their successful technology company to a major international group. The trio, who started their firm with limited resources, managed to build a world-class digital platform that caught the eye of global investors. This deal has been hailed as a major win for the local tech industry, proving that local startups can compete on the highest global stage. According to an article written on 18 March 2026 by the Daily Investor, the transaction has shot the founders into the ranks of the wealthiest individuals in the country.

Building a global digital powerhouse

The journey to this billion-rand payday was not an overnight success. The business was established by three South African tech specialists, Chris Harmse, Jesse Hemson-Struthers and Donald Jackson. Their hard work closed this week in a major deal with Mastercard. The global giant acquired their stablecoin company, BVNK, for $1.8 billion (R30 billion). The trio spent over a decade perfecting their software and expanding their services across many continents. By focusing on solving complex infrastructure problems, they created a product that became for large-scale enterprises. Financial analysts suggest that the success of this exit will likely inspire a new wave of investment into South African technology firms. The founders remained dedicated to their roots through the process, ensuring that much of the development work stayed within Mzansi before the final sale.

The success of these three innovators is expected to drive more foreign investment into local startups. Image: @BVNKFinance

Source: Twitter

The future of local tech innovation

As the entrepreneurs transition into their new roles as billionaire investors, the focus shifts to how this wealth will impact the local economy. Experts believe that such high-profile exits are important for the growth of the “Silicon Cape” and other tech hubs. The influx of capital is expected to create new jobs and provide mentorship opportunities for young developers. While the founders have sold their primary stakes, they are expected to remain influential figures in the business world. This will, in turn, help to guide the next generation of South African digital pioneers.

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Source: Briefly News