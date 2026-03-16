Saudi Arabia nearly tripled its job ads targeting South Africans in a single year, overtaking every other foreign market to land in second place behind Australia

A job listing for a registered nurse includes free accommodation, return flights home, and a tax-free monthly salary of close to R56,000, with medical cover on top

South African qualifications in nursing and engineering are internationally recognised, and local professionals speak English fluently, making them highly sought after in Saudi sites

South Africa’s most skilled workers are being headhunted from the other side of the world, and the money being offered is enough to make anyone pack their bags.

A general view of the Riyadh downtown in Saudi Arabia and Portrait of young nurse standing in corridor. Images: winhorse / Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

New data from recruitment platform Pnet shows that Saudi Arabia nearly tripled its job advertising targeting South Africans in a single year. The kingdom now offers packages that include free housing, flights home, and tax-free salaries of close to R56,000 a month.

The figures come from Pnet’s latest Job Market Trends Report that was released in early March 2026. It tracked international job ads aimed at South African candidates. Saudi Arabia recorded a staggering 174% year-on-year jump in recruitment targeting Mzansi.

This is the biggest increase in any foreign market. The kingdom races to staff up its hospitals, construction sites, and engineering projects well ahead of its 2030 deadline.

A kingdom on a deadline

Saudi Arabia is in the middle of one of the most ambitious national rebuilding projects the world has seen. Its Vision 2030 programme is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is designed to shift the economy away from oil and into healthcare, tourism, technology, and infrastructure. The initiative encompasses over 60 major projects, which create a demand for hundreds of thousands of technical positions through 2030.

To pull it off, the kingdom needs people, and fast. Large-scale healthcare expansion and mega infrastructure projects are driving demand for medical staff and engineers. Saudi Arabia has set a target of adding roughly 175,000 healthcare workers by 2030. This includes around 64,000 nurses to support a network of new hospitals and medical cities being built across the country.

Mzansi ticks a lot of boxes. Local professionals are recognised internationally for qualifications in nursing and engineering that meet global standards. They speak English fluently.

What the package actually looks like

Pnet pointed to a job listing for a registered nurse with two years of experience. The tax-free monthly salary sits at roughly R55,950.

The listing also includes a flight ticket to Saudi Arabia, paid annual leave, return flights home, free accommodation, free transport, visa and relocation support. There is also overtime pay, and full medical insurance. For nurses currently working in South Africa’s strained public health system, those benefits read like a different universe.

See the full report from BusinessTech here.

South African engineers experienced in mining, construction, and manufacturing carry skills that transfer directly into this environment. Image: Salem Al-foraih

Source: Getty Images

More articles involving Saudi Arabia

Source: Briefly News