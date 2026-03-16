The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a safety recall for a popular baby snack after a batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria

Over 1,100 units are affected, with the retailer confirming hundreds of those have already been sold to consumers, while others were successfully removed from the shelves

The recall extends multiple regions, including the retail chain stores across Mzansi, its online platform and distribution outside the country

Clicks pulls popular baby snack from shelves over contamination concerns. Image: Djavan Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

On 15 March 2026, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) alerted the public to a safety recall involving the Made 4 Tots Puffs Corn Chicken (12g), sold at the Clicks stores. The recall was initiated by the retailer after tests revealed a specific batch was contaminated with a type of Listeria. While the supplier stated this version of the bacteria is generally not harmful to people, there have been rare cases of it causing illness.

Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu reminded businesses that they are legally required to provide high-quality goods that are safe to use. He emphasised that any products failing to meet these standards must be removed from sale immediately to protect the public.

Details of the affected products

The recall impacts 1,152 units in total. Clicks confirmed that while over 800 units have already been secured, approximately 348 were sold to customers. The affected snacks were available at Click stores across South Africa, through their online shop, and in Lesotho. Parents should check their packaging for the following identification marks: identifying number 396194. The manufacturing date is 03.03.26, with the lot number 6:003 and the expiry date is 02.03.2027. The NCC has advised anyone in possession of these puffs to stop using them immediately.

Authorities are urging anyone who purchased the snack to check their packaging for the manufacturing date 03.03.2026. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Clicks offers a full refund for the recalled product

The Clicks retail group has confirmed that customers may visit their stores and do not need to provide a receipt or proof of purchase to claim their refund. The NCC said it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the supplier follows all safety regulations and that consumers are protected.

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Source: Briefly News