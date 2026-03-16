Clicks Removes Popular Baby Snack From Shelves Over Urgent Safety Concerns and Contamination Risk
- The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a safety recall for a popular baby snack after a batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria
- Over 1,100 units are affected, with the retailer confirming hundreds of those have already been sold to consumers, while others were successfully removed from the shelves
- The recall extends multiple regions, including the retail chain stores across Mzansi, its online platform and distribution outside the country
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On 15 March 2026, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) alerted the public to a safety recall involving the Made 4 Tots Puffs Corn Chicken (12g), sold at the Clicks stores. The recall was initiated by the retailer after tests revealed a specific batch was contaminated with a type of Listeria. While the supplier stated this version of the bacteria is generally not harmful to people, there have been rare cases of it causing illness.
Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu reminded businesses that they are legally required to provide high-quality goods that are safe to use. He emphasised that any products failing to meet these standards must be removed from sale immediately to protect the public.
Details of the affected products
The recall impacts 1,152 units in total. Clicks confirmed that while over 800 units have already been secured, approximately 348 were sold to customers. The affected snacks were available at Click stores across South Africa, through their online shop, and in Lesotho. Parents should check their packaging for the following identification marks: identifying number 396194. The manufacturing date is 03.03.26, with the lot number 6:003 and the expiry date is 02.03.2027. The NCC has advised anyone in possession of these puffs to stop using them immediately.
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Clicks offers a full refund for the recalled product
The Clicks retail group has confirmed that customers may visit their stores and do not need to provide a receipt or proof of purchase to claim their refund. The NCC said it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the supplier follows all safety regulations and that consumers are protected.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za