Finding a healthy balance for children’s devices is important as digital technology becomes a permanent part of modern family life

A local publication recently shared these expert tips, pointing out how parents can guide their children toward a more balanced lifestyle

The advice focuses on setting firm boundaries and encouraging physical activities to ensure that screen time does not outshine real-world experiences

In an era where tablets and smartphones are everywhere, many parents find themselves worried about their little ones' time spent glued to a screen.

While digital tools can offer educational perks, experts suggest a lesser time on screen as the best approach for a child's development.

The practical guide, originally featured by local publication BONA, offers a guide for families looking to reset their digital habits. The advice underlines that children thrive when they have clear structure and plenty of opportunities to play away from electronic devices.

Practical tips for a digital balance

Managing a household’s technology use doesn’t have to be a constant battle. By allowing these steps, parents can help their kids enjoy the digital world without letting it take over.

Create clear rules

It is important to decide when and how long devices can be used. Parents should differentiate between time spent on schoolwork and time spent playing games or watching videos, making sure neither becomes extreme.

Focus on real-world fun

Kids are much less likely to complain about putting down a tablet if they have something exciting to do instead. Planning family bike rides, visiting a local museum, or having a board game night are perfect ways to keep them engaged and active.

Lead by example

According to Raising Children Network, kids learn by watching the adults around them. If parents are constantly checking their phones during dinner or bed, kids will copy that behaviour. Setting your own device aside during family time shows them that life beyond the screen is also important.

Keep a strict eye on the clock

For younger children and toddlers, screen time should be kept to a minimum. It helps to explain to them why these rules exist, as they are likely to cooperate when they understand that limits are there for their own well-being.

Take frequent movement breaks

To protect their eyes and posture, children should follow the “20-6-20” rule, looking at something six meters away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. It is also a good habit to ensure all meals are eaten away from the TV or gadgets to promote better focus and good eating habits.

