A curated list of activities caught people’s attention, offering a mix of adventure and relaxation that sparked ideas for the perfect day out

Social media users were drawn in by the variety, with many already picturing themselves trying out something new around the city

The post served as a reminder that exciting experiences are often closer than expected, just waiting to be explored

Sometimes, the best experiences are hiding in plain sight, waiting to be discovered. This list reminded many just how much there is to do when you know where to look.

The picture on the left showed JHB CBD and things to do in the city. Image: Dinah Pillay

Source: Instagram

Instagram user and content creator @http.dainah.p shared a post on 16 March 2026, highlighting some of the most exciting things to do in Johannesburg. The activities offered a mix of fun, adventure and laid-back stuff for anyone looking to explore the city. The list featured a variety of experiences, from an electric scooter trail in Muldersdrift to indoor action at Total Ninja in Fourways. For those who enjoy something a little more chilled, there was also ice skating at Northgate Mall and a city sightseeing bus tour that lets you take in Johannesburg at your own pace.

Each activity brings something different to the table. The scooter trail offers an outdoor ride through scenic routes, perfect for groups or casual outings. Total Ninja is more high-energy, with obstacle courses and physical challenges. Ice skating gives a fun, slightly nostalgic experience, while the bus tour is ideal for anyone wanting to explore the city without rushing. Aztecanch adds a social vibe, giving people a space to relax, eat and enjoy the atmosphere.

Exciting activities guide city explorers

Another standout on the list was Aztecanch, with locations in Melrose, Pretoria North and Montana Park. The venue added a different flavour to the mix, giving people even more options depending on what kind of outing they were in the mood for. Instagram user and content creator Dinah Pillay shares lifestyle and travel content that many netizens love and appreciate.

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Many appreciated having a simple guide to help plan outings, whether with friends, family or even solo. It’s the kind of content that reminds people there’s always something happening in the city. Sometimes all it takes is a fresh list like this to get you out of the house and trying something new.

The screenshot on the left showed another activity to do in Johannesburg. Image: Dinah Pillay

Source: Instagram

Check out the Instagram video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Siyab_onga466 asked:

“Where is it located in Johannesburg?”

Vybe commented:

“City sightseeing? 😭”

Rich Uncle said:

“Pretoria in Joburg.”

Keitumetse_makayi replied:

“Let’s go!”

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Source: Briefly News