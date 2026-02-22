A travel lover shared a guide to the best outdoor dining spots in Johannesburg, from Italian piazzas to countryside farm-to-table restaurants

The list includes several top-notch restaurants that have great reviews from customers for the food and atmosphere

Prices range from R100 to R1,000+ per person, with options for family-friendly spots, romantic sunset dinners and pet-friendly terraces

A travel writer on the left, and a burger and a cup of coffee on the right. Images: @sophiekatebaker/Instagram and @ground_cafe_jhb/Instagram

Eating outdoors in Johannesburg hits different. Travel lover Sophie Baker put together a guide, sharing the city's best al fresco dining spots.

On 6 January 2026, she praised Fangios at Inanda Country Base, overlooking stables and grass riding arenas in Kyalami. The pet-friendly terrace stays busy with those who pop in for weekend lunches or post-riding drinks.

The menu focuses on pasta and wood-fired pizzas, with live singers performing on weekends and a jumping castle for kids. Prices sit at R200 to R300 per person.

The second restaurant is the Potluck Club at The Peech, which is one of Joburg's most stylish al fresco spots with a leafy terrace perfect for sunset dinners. The globally inspired menu is designed for sharing, with punchy small plates and inventive mains that change seasonally.

Hot reviews mentioned the romantic atmosphere. Many advised that interested customers should keep an eye on their social media for curated events like Summer Sundowner Sessions. This is the priciest option at R1,000+ per person.

Café del Sol at Steyn City is best for that Italian piazza feeling with outdoor seating next to fountains and enough space between tables that you're not part of your neighbour's conversation.

Wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas come out with blistered bases and fresh mozzarella, while handmade pasta appears on every table. The on-site deli stocks imported olive oils and aged cheeses. Prices sit around R300 to R400 per person.

The fourth on the list is Ground Café in Muldersdrift. They offer a nature-soaked property with shaded terraces and open lawns perfect for long brunches. The menu leans into fresh, seasonal food with hearty breakfasts and café classics. It's also pet-friendly and ideal for letting kids run free on the lawn.

Salvation Café at 44 Stanley sits beneath mature trees in a courtyard that stays shaded even on those hot Jozi afternoons. Brunch favourites include the shakshuka in cast-iron pans and falafel Buddha bowls loaded with roasted vegetables. Customers can expect to spend R100 to R200 per person.

Olives & Plates at Wits Club hides away in Parktown, surrounded by ancient oak trees. Sophie Baker praised the outdoor area, which has whitewashed walls and greenery everywhere, with Mediterranean flavours dominating the menu. They serve afternoon tea on the first weekend of each month. Prices range from R200 to R300 per person.

The Other Side at Monaghan Farm is the seventh on the list and requires a drive to Lanseria, but the countryside setting justifies the journey. The farm-to-table restaurant sits on 1,260 acres with views over the surrounding hills and horses grazing nearby. The menu changes seasonally based on what's picked from the farm. The budget should be around R200 to R300 per person.

