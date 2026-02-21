A Durban content creator shared a travel hack on how to get to travel from South Africa to other countries for cheap

She showed flights from Durban to Hurghada, Egypt, plus seven nights at an all-inclusive beachfront resort

A viewer called out the hack, asking people to triple-check before booking flights just to be safe

Looking for affordable all-inclusive holidays sounds easy until you start comparing prices. A Durban content creator, @poorer_the_explorer, shared what she called a great all-inclusive travel hack that would save South Africans money.

She used 1 to 8 March 2026 as an example. On Cheapflights, she found flights from Durban to Hurghada for around R10,000 per person. Hurghada is a beach town in Egypt, bordering the Red Sea with beautiful islands. South Africans don't need a visa to go there.

She then went onto Booking.com and searched Old Palace Sahl Hasheesh in Hurghada for the same dates. The price came to R14,000 for seven nights for two people at a beachfront resort. This included all meals and local alcohol. The resort sits right on the beach and guests can book snorkelling tours in the Red Sea.

She added up the costs: flights plus accommodation totalled R17,352 for two people for seven nights in Egypt. She then compared this to a popular all-inclusive resort in Durban for the same dates. That option costs R24,300 for two people, which works out to R12,150 per person.

She pointed out that if you're coming from outside Durban, you'd probably have to buy flights to Durban anyway. She even mentioned that with extra cash, you could do a day trip to Giza to see the pyramids.

However, a viewer in the comments immediately called out the information. They said there are no Egypt Air flights from Durban and asked people to triple-check before booking. However, after research, there were flights available on EgyptAir from Durban to Hurghada.

Is it safe to travel to Egypt?

It's important to note a few travel tips before going to Egypt, such as visitors should seek medical advice before travelling to Egypt. Vaccinations for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Typhoid, Hepatitis A and Rabies are strongly recommended.

Tap water in Egypt is safe but heavily chlorinated, so bottled water is better. Egyptian cuisine includes grilled meats, fish, vegetables, and popular dishes like kosheri and schwarma. Tipping is a natural part of daily life in Egypt, with restaurant staff expecting 10% and hotel housekeeping around R25 per day.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens question the simple travel hack

Mzansi had mixed reactions to TikToker @poorer_the_explorer's hack:

@vee warned:

"Guys, this is false. There are no flights from Egypt Air from Durban. Please triple check."

@Nkulu Essen said:

"So… South Africa is overpriced?💔"

@user3832418754036 questioned:

"R17 352 pp?"

@Lisa🌚 joked:

"Guess who's broke but decided to finish the video 😭😭😭"

@Levan suggested:

"You should be a travel agent part-time... I would book with you even with your fee cos' we will know exactly where we are going..."

@User9697_ added:

"Sharm El Sheikh also has great options, yal. Very affordable too 🤗"

