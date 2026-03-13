A man named Mark Ncanini shared two precious throwback photos from 1993 on a Durban Facebook group that had people flooded with nostalgia

The pictures were taken on Victoria Street in Durban, and what Mark and his father were wearing in the photos is what really caught people's attention

People who grew up in the area filled the comments sharing memories, love and their thoughts about how much Durban has changed

A young man from Durban is taking a selfie on the left, and a throwback photo of him as a toddler standing with his father on the right.

A young man from Durban shared a pair of old photographs on a Facebook group that had viewers reminiscing about the Durban they grew up in. Mark Ncanini posted the throwback pictures on The Kings of Durban by Deepak Panday group, a page dedicated to the rich history of Durban and its community. The photos, taken in 1993, show a young Mark as a toddler standing with his father on Victoria Street. He shared that he still remembers his father telling him to smile as the pictures were taken.

In one picture, the father crouches down next to his little boy, and in the other, the two of them stand side by side. Both father and son are dressed in full traditional Zulu attire, looking sharp and proud. Mark later shared in the comments section on the Kings of Durban by Deepak Panday Facebook group that his father passed away in February 1999, making the photos even more meaningful.

View the Facebook post here.

Victoria Street memories flood the comments

The photos brought out a wave of emotion and nostalgia from people who remembered the area and shared their experience and thoughts on Facebook user @Mark Ncanini's post:

@Krish Pillay shared:

"I see all your pictures are outside Tasnim Centre, 122 Victoria St. I used to repair all the Telkom phones in that area from 1981 to 2020."

@MaMaduna Kgasipe added:

"He had a photo shop. It was called Candid Studio. The name is there on that building even today."

@Nokwazi Mhlongo said:

"Priceless picture ♥️"

@Tyrone Mark Fayers wrote:

"Top pic bru. The good days."

@Eltina Stenhouse gushed:

"Such a heartwarming photo. I love the traditional outfit and the seriousness of the moment 🤗"

@Stacy Naidu reflected:

"Durban used to be such a great place. Now you have to look for hidden gems where you can take family, be safe and enjoy yourself."

@Aboo Dawood asked:

"Wonder if junior in the pic still dresses like this."

@Nxumalo Mazwenkosi asked if his father was still alive. Mark replied that he passed in February 1999, adding:

"He was funny, very friendly, and always helped people around, from what I'm told."

@Sally Mudley said:

"He left you with beautiful memories. Your photos are beautiful ❤️"

@Blaine Cossey added:

"Your father sounds like he was a great man."

@Rory Enicker remembered:

"I remember you guys. I lived in town."

A throwback photo of a young boy and his father dressed in traditional Zulu wear. Images: The Kings of Durban By Deepak Panday

