• World Cup hotel bookings remain weak in key host cities amid Trump travel controversies ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

• South African radio hosts find significant hotel availability, raising concerns about expected tourism demand

• Hotel associations warn the projected US$30.5 billion (R566 billion) World Cup tourism boom faces uncertainty

US President Donald Trump and his administration have been blamed for poor hotel bookings ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

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Hotel associations in several 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities are reporting poor booking levels amid growing controversies surrounding United States President Donald Trump. Some industry leaders are warning that the anticipated tourism boom has not materialised just weeks before the tournament kicks off.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are preparing to host the biggest FIFA World Cup to date, which will start on 11 June 2026. According to Forbes, organisers had projected a major economic windfall of US$30.5 billion (approximately R566 billion) from the global showpiece.

However, both South African media checks and industry data suggest bookings remain low, with falling international travel linked to the Trump administration's policies.

South African radio hosts find plenty of World Cup hotel availability

South African radio show 947’s Anele and The Club conducted their own checks on 13 April 2026, calling hotels in World Cup host cities to assess availability ahead of the tournament.

The move followed reports that hotel associations were disappointed with booking levels.

The team contacted hotels near the opening ceremony venue in Mexico City, where the first match is scheduled for 11 June 2026, with Bafana Bafana set to face Mexico.

Several hotels reported significant availability, including the Holiday Inn, Radisson, and City Express by Marriott. They all indicated they still had rooms available.

The radio team then called hotels in New Jersey and New York City, where the World Cup final is scheduled for 19 July 2026.

The Hampton Inn and Radisson reportedly said they could accommodate large tour groups, while Residence Inn by Marriott indicated it had only two rooms available.

Anele Mdoda raised concerns during the broadcast:

"But I mean, I am not a naysayer... but let's all be honest now, it is a cause for concern because if you're going to America for the World Cup, you should've done your visas already. You can't do your visa if you don't have accommodation."

She also made a light-hearted remark about potential attendance:

"They're going to fill it out with ICE agents."

US President Donald Trump's controversies are in the spotlight as hotel bookings are still low ahead of the World Cup. Image: Hector Vivas/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Trump travel controversies raise World Cup tourism concerns

Tourism officials say controversies surrounding Donald Trump’s immigration stance, tariffs and "America First" rhetoric have contributed to a 6.3% decline in inbound international tourism since he took office.

The expected World Cup tourism boom relied heavily on international visitors, who typically spend four times as much as domestic travellers.

Forbes reports that airline bookings for June 2026, when the World Cup begins, were already showing worrying signs. Bookings were down 5% from Europe, down 3.6% from Asia, and almost flat from South America compared to last year.

Evan Saunders, Senior Vice President of travel at Azira, told Forbes:

"The tea leaves are showing us that the demand the World Cup was meant to drive isn’t materialising, at least right now."

There are also concerns over reports that travellers from certain countries are now required to pay surety bonds of up to US$15,000 (approximately R277,000) to enter the United States ahead of the tournament.

With less than two months to go, hotel associations remain hopeful that last-minute bookings could still boost occupancy levels.

South Africans worried reel from the price of World Cup tickets

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have expressed shock at the price of the World Cup tickets for their opening match. Bafana Bafana will face Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

The ticket prices are so high that some South Africans called for a Madlanga commission of inquiry to investigate everyone who travels to the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News