Bafana Bafana fans were left stunned after 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket prices for the Mexico clash surface online

Cheapest tickets are reportedly above R40,000 as South Africa's World Cup allocation begins running out

Mzansi has reacted to the eye-watering World Cup costs with humour, criticism, and the Mama Joy sponsorship debate resurfaces

Bafana Bafana fans reel as 2026 World Cup ticket prices for Bafana’s opening match against Mexico reach eye-watering levels. Image: quincecreative / Pixabay

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana fans have been left reeling after the prices for their first FIFA World Cup match against Mexico surfaced online. Incredibly, the cheapest ticket is reportedly going for a massive R40,175, while the most expensive is an eye-watering R581,816.

According to an image shared on X by social media user @princess2000 on 7 April 2026, only 4 percent of South Africa's ticket allocation remains. This translates to just over 14 tickets.

@Princess2000A posted,

"With these Mexico vs South Africa World Cup ticket prices, I better be in the starting lineup"

See the post below:

The post quickly gained traction, attracting hundreds of views and replies as fans reacted to the reported costs.

South Africa will face off against Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

In a twist of irony, this will be a rematch of the iconic opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, in which Bafana Bafana and Mexico drew 1-1.

Football fans across Mzansi could not help but feel stunned at the incredible amounts and took to social media to share their feelings.

These emotions ranged from shock to humour at the high prices. Some fans felt that the high prices are exclusionary and will keep supporters from backing their beloved Bafana Bafana.

2026 FIFA World Cup ticket prices spark humour among fans

Many fans reacted to the high World Cup ticket prices with humour.

Some Bafana Bafana supporters joked that they would only pay the sky-high ticket prices on the condition that they were physically taking part in the game, not just mere spectators.

Echoing princess2000's post, user @Ma11 demanded a role in the dressing room:

"For R581,816, I must be in the change-room at half-time, telling Hugo Broos that I don't appreciate how TLB passed the ball to me in the 1st half"

@Smabila38 felt that for the amounts being forked out, he would expect to be allowed to score in the match — and not just once:

"And play full 90 minutes. Allow me to score a hat-trick"

@sikie4 felt that the amount warranted him being honoured as well:

"They better sing for me the national anthem"

@Kat_let_g0, on the other hand, felt that the ticket price for the premium seats warranted benefits that extended beyond his own generation:

"R581,816. 2 generations of my family must play for Bafana"

Fans debate affordability after 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket prices for Bafana Bafana’s Mexico match spark widespread reaction. Image: FIFA World Cup

Source: Twitter

South Africa ticket allocation running out

While some fans joked about what they would expect if they were to pay such princely sums, others focused on the fact that the tickets are reportedly running out.

They remarked that despite the shock, other individuals were buying the tickets without batting an eye.

@ButterSunshine4 noted that despite the complaints, tickets are still selling:

"It seems like people are buying. People have money"

User @Sir_Ceelo suggested authorities should investigate all individuals who bought World Cup tickets:

"We are going to have to set up a commission of enquiry to question every South African who will attend a Bafana Bafana World Cup match"

Mama Joy 2026 World Cup sponsorship debate

The massive ticket prices also saw Bafana Bafana superfan Mama Joy Chauke come under fire for asking the government to sponsor her to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

User @Les_MG10 suggested that Mama Joy should get the cheapest tickets available:

"Put Mama Joy at the 40K category"

@tumelo_kganyago was not as charitable, commenting:

"Then you get Mama Joy crying to go to the World Cup"

Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy had called out Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mackenzie, for not sponsoring her trip to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

However, the minister later responded to Mama Joy's demands, sparking a back-and-forth between the two. Briefly News reported that Minister Mackenzie suggested Mama Joy should make the request to her French husband instead.

Briefly News further reported that Minister Mackenzie has since called on South Africa's clubs to nominate top football fans. These top supporters will then be sponsored to travel to the 2026 World Cup.

Source: Briefly News