AS Monaco's interest in Relebohile Mofokeng has been one of the major talking points on the South African football scene

The Orlando Pirates youngster has been linked with a move away from the Premier Soccer League giants in the summer

A football analyst in a chat with Briefly News explained how the Bafana Bafana star can secure the move to Europe

Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng is currently linked with a move to French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco, and rumours have it that the European side is serious about the transfer.

The South African international has been tipped to leave the Premier Soccer League for a move abroad in the future, and it's looking like it might happen this summer.

A few seasons ago, rumours had it that Spanish La Liga giant Barcelona were interested in signing him from the Soweto-based club. Still, the move never came to fruition, and he's been a transfer target for African giants Al Ahly for some time.

How Mofokeng can seal Monaco move

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, explained how Mofokeng can secure a move to AS Monaco in the summer.

"Monaco's interest in Mofokeng is still a rumour, but if it's true, then Mofokeng has a good chance of securing the move at the end of the season," he said.

"If he continues with this form he's presently on at Pirates, make Hugo Broos' final Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and impresses in the competition, then it would be difficult for the Bucs to hold on to him after the tournament.

"Monaco might even miss out on the deal if Mofokeng's performance catches the eyes of other bigger European teams with his performance at the mundial, as most top clubs would be on the lookout for big talents that break out of the competition."

Mofokeng's performance so far this season

Mofokeng started the season slowly after Abdeslam Ouaddou was named the coach, but he picked up a good run of form in the closing stages of last year ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and continued with the form at the start of the second half of the campaign.

The South African international's performance since the start of 2026 has earned him back-to-back Player of the Month awards, and he also grabbed his first career hat-trick in Pirates' win over TS Galaxy.

The Soweto giants are looking forward to ending Mamelodi Sundowns dominance in the Betway Premiership this season and Mofokeng is one of the players who could help them achieve that.

Mofokeng tipped to win PSL big award

Briefly News also reported that Mofokeng has been tipped to win the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award after his amazing performance for Orlando Pirates so far this season.

The Pirates star has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership since the start of 2026, and his performance has helped the Bucs continue to fight for the league title.

Source: Briefly News