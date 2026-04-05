South African international Relebohile Mofokeng has been linked with a move away from Orlando Pirates, with a European club showing interest in signing him.

The Bafana Bafana star has been the best player in the Premier Soccer League since the start of the second half of the season, and he's already gaining ground in the international transfer market.

Mofokeng told to stay at Pirates

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on Mofokeng being linked with a move to AS Monaco in the summer.

"I think it's good that Mofokeng is attracting interest from European clubs, but I think he should still consider staying in Orlando Pirates for another season," he said.

"I know moving to Europe might be tempting with bigger pay and more competition, but I just think he needs one more year of playing football regularly before he moves abroad and starts fighting for a starting line-up shirt.

"If the rumours are true, it won't be easy for him to break into AS Monaco's starting line-up if the move happens. Even the mighty Paul Pogba is finding it hard to make the first XI.

Jali rejects Zwane and Mofokeng comparisons

Briefly News also reported that Andile Jali commented on the comparison between Mofokeng and Mamelodi Sundowns captain, Themba Zwane, making the rounds.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder outlined some of the bad sides of the youngster being compared to veterans like Zwane

Source: Briefly News