Former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali has urged caution over early comparisons between Relebohile Mofokeng and Themba Zwane, stressing that the young midfielder must sustain a high level of performance for at least a decade before being placed in the same bracket.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Zwane is widely celebrated as the standout playmaker of his era and arguably South Africa’s greatest-ever number 10. However, with the 36-year-old nearing retirement, attention has shifted to emerging talents like Mofokeng, who has been making waves at Orlando Pirates.

Under the guidance of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Mofokeng has been transitioned from a wide position into a central playmaking role. The Moroccan tactician maintains that the 21-year-old is more effective operating in midfield.

This viewpoint is shared by Hugo Broos, head coach of Bafana Bafana, who also believes Mofokeng performs best in a central role. Broos deployed him there during South Africa’s recent back-to-back international friendlies against Panama during the FIFA break.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

For some time, Broos has been searching for a long-term successor to Zwane but has yet to find a solution, despite giving opportunities to Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule.

Despite growing comparisons between Mofokeng and Zwane, Jali has dismissed the narrative, emphasizing patience and perspective.

Speaking on Arena Sports Show, Jali reflected on Zwane’s journey, noting that he endured setbacks, including loan spells, before establishing himself at Mamelodi Sundowns. He highlighted that Zwane’s rise was built on resilience and sustained excellence over time.

Jali also criticized the tendency among South African fans to compare players prematurely, arguing that individuals have different playing styles and should be judged on their own merits rather than measured against others.

He concluded by insisting that it is far too early to compare Zwane with a player still in the early stages of his career. According to Jali, Mofokeng should be allowed to develop, enjoy his football, and focus on consistency over the long term. He added that recent dips in form should not be overanalyzed, as the youngster still needs time to refine his game before facing intense scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News