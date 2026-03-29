Relebohile Mofokeng’s campaign in the Betway Premiership is rapidly gaining momentum, as he continues to impress in the Orlando Pirates jersey. His latest performance—a sensational hat-trick against TS Galaxy—has solidified his status as a leading contender for Footballer of the Season.

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His statistics underline his impact: seven goals and five assists, amounting to 12 direct contributions to the scoreboard so far.

Consistent Excellence Earns Recognition

Mofokeng’s form has not gone unnoticed, with back-to-back Player of the Month awards for February and March highlighting his remarkable consistency.

Ex-Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe feels the choice for the season’s top honor would be straightforward if the campaign ended today. “I agree with Matthew [Booth]; I would choose Rele Mofokeng,” Manenzhe stated.

Strong Endorsement for Top Honors

Manenzhe emphasized the rarity of Mofokeng’s achievements. “Scoring a hat-trick in the PSL is no small feat, and earning Man of the Match on top of that is exceptional. Against TS Galaxy, Rele delivered brilliantly,” he said.

For Manenzhe, the decision is clear-cut: “Based on his performances, I’d award him Footballer of the Season right now if the league concluded today.”

Title Contenders Keep the Pressure On

Despite Mofokeng’s rise, the competition remains fierce. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners is not far behind, registering 10 goals and three assists—just one more direct involvement than Mofokeng.

With several fixtures still to come, the individual and team battles are far from decided. But at present, Mofokeng is riding a wave of form that could see him claim the top prize.

Source: Briefly News