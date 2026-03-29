Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been advised to consider starting these four South African internationals in their next friendly match against Panama.

The first encounter between both teams ended in a 1-1 draw with Oswin Appollis finding the back of the net at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, March 27, 2026.

There have been lots of complaints about the Belgian tactician's selection in the first tie, with six Mamelodi Sundowns players making the starting line-up.

4 Bafana stars to start against Panama

Sports journalist Themba Modise, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, named four players Broos should consider in his line-up against Panama.

"Broos is definitely looking for a balanced team after what happened at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, but he needs to try out these four players against Panama in Cape Town," he said.

"Relebohile Mofokeng should be the first name on the list alongside Mbekelezi Mbokazi, Thabang Matuludi, and Evidence Makgopa."

Source: Briefly News