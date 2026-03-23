Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has dismissed talk of an emotional send-off, stressing that his attention is fully on guiding the team to a competitive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Belgian tactician, who has already indicated he will step down after the tournament at the age of 74, addressed the issue as the squad regrouped for their first training camp following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. While outside narratives have begun framing this as his farewell stretch, Broos made it clear sentiment has no place in his current thinking.

Speaking from Pretoria on Monday, he reiterated that any talk of endings can wait, insisting his focus remains firmly on the work done over the past five years and what still lies ahead.

That position underlines the no-nonsense philosophy that has characterised his tenure — one rooted in organisation, discipline, and clarity of intent. For Broos, the priority is not legacy-building, but achieving results on the pitch.

He emphasised that his attention is not on retirement, but rather on ensuring Bafana deliver an improved showing on the global stage, particularly after falling short at the last major tournament.

The disappointment in Morocco, where the team exited in the round of 16, continues to fuel both Broos and his technical team. Despite notable strides under his leadership, that campaign exposed areas needing improvement — issues they are determined to resolve before his departure.

Ultimately, Broos has made his stance clear: if this chapter is to close, it will be defined by performance and achieved on his own terms.

Source: Briefly News