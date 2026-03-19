Hugo Broos has released his final 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup preparatory game against Panama in South African during the international break.

The Belgian tactician released his provisional list on Monday, March 9, 2026, with no Kaizer Chiefs player being represented in the squad.

Broos released the final Bafana Bafana squad

Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners are among the surprising absentees from South Africa’s final Bafana Bafana roster for this month’s two international friendlies against Panama.

The first match will take place on Friday, 27 March, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, followed by the second clash on Tuesday, 31 March, at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

These friendlies are part of coach Hugo Broos’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, and the winner of the playoff between Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, and Ireland.

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Broos announced the final 23-man squad on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with the team scheduled to convene on Sunday, 22 March, to begin their training camp.

Bafana final 23-man squad to face Panama

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC).

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC, USA), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK).

Midfielders: Jayden Adams, Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (C.D. Tondela), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates).

Forwards: Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United FC, USA), Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Mokgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis (all Orlando Pirates).

Source: Briefly News