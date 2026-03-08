Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has slammed South African players for not exploring the chance to move abroad as most of them are comfortable in the Premier Soccer League.

Bafana Bafana have one of the strongest national teams in Africa presently, and would be part of the nine countries representing Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted by three North American countries, the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

South Africa secured a place in the competition ahead of Okocha's Nigeria during the qualifying series, and are currently placed in Group A alongside Mexico.

South African players and playing abroad

Recently, young South African football talents like Shandre Campbell, who joined Club Brugge in Belgium, and Tylon Smith, who joined Queens Park Rangers in England, have made the move to Europe, while former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi also joined Chicago Fire FC in the United States during the January transfer window, with Puso Dithejane also joining him there.

Lyle Foster is the only South African international playing in the English Premier League, as he plays his club football with Burnley FC, while Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate Siyabonga Ngezana plays in Romania with FCSB.

Despite interest from top teams abroad, several prominent members of the Bafana Bafana squad under Hugo Broos, including Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Aubrey Modiba, continue to play in the Betway Premiership.

Okocha calls out SA players

Speaking exclusively to Thabiso Mosia on Game On on Radio 2000, Okocha shared his thoughts on why some of South Africa’s top players hesitate to leave the PSL for foreign opportunities.

“You must have the ambition to become the best version of yourself,” he said. “If you want to make a global name, you have to step out of your comfort zone. That’s where the problem lies.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is of the opinion that South African players are too comfortable playing in their domestic league rather than seeking better challenges in Europe, like Nigerians.

“South African players often feel too comfortable at home. That drive to push yourself isn’t always there. Nigerians, on the other hand, are ambitious and love challenging themselves," he added.

"When you move to a country like Germany, you have to adapt, learn the language, embrace the culture, and show willingness to grow. Mentorship helps, but it also depends on how you carry yourself. If you’re eager to learn, your transition becomes much smoother. My advice is to stay open-minded and hungry to reach your full potential.”

Okocha also lauded the PSL’s quality despite questioning why more South Africans aren’t playing in Europe’s top leagues, highlighting Bafana Bafana’s recent FIFA World Cup qualification.

“It’s a proud moment for South African football. They’ve earned it through hard work and investment in their local league, and now they’re enjoying the benefits,” Okocha concluded.

“Most of these players are still based in South Africa, which is impressive and shows the strength of the local league. Of course, I believe more players should move to Europe, but it’s important to recognise how well South African football has developed.”

