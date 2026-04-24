Four tickets for the 19 July final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey are listed at R44 million each on FIFA's official resale platform

FIFA takes a 15% cut from both buyer and seller, potentially earning nearly R11.5 million from a single ticket transaction

South Africans on social media are demanding that anyone returning from the final explain their wealth to the police

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Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France. Image: Tullio Puglia

Source: Getty Images

Football fans across South Africa and the world are reeling after tickets for the 2026 World Cup final appeared on FIFA's official resale marketplace for a staggering R44 million (US$2.3 million) each.

The showpiece match takes place on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States. The stadium is also called New York/New Jersey Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament due to FIFA stadium sponsorship regulations.

Current holders Argentina will be hoping to defend their crown. But getting a seat to witness the action now comes at a price that feels more like buying a mansion in Sandton than a match ticket.

FIFA Defends Pricing Model Amid Backlash

FIFA's official "resale/exchange marketplace" currently lists four tickets in the same section behind one goal for R44 million (US$2,299,998.85) each. Buying all four would cost a jaw-dropping R177 million (US$9.2 million).

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A handful of other tickets in the same section are available for what now seems like a bargain at R310,000 (US$16,098).

A FIFA spokesperson told Sky News:

"FIFA has established a ticket sales and secondary market model that reflects standard ticket market practices for major sporting and entertainment events across the host countries."

The spokesperson added,

"The applicable resale facilitation fees are aligned with industry standards across North American sports and entertainment sectors.

"FIFA's variable pricing ticketing approach aligns with industry trends across various sports and entertainment sectors, where price adaptations are made to optimise sales and attendance and ensure a fair market value for events."

FIFA does not set the resale prices but takes a 15% fee from both the seller and buyer, meaning the governing body could earn nearly R11.5 million (US$600,000) from just one ticket.

Social Media Erupts Over ‘Robbery’

The reaction on social media, particularly X, has been swift, brutal, and often hilarious.

@RWitkoff60462 posted:

"$2.3m for a ticket. the game's gone, and so has any shame in football."

South African user @Law7544 raised a local concern that struck a nerve:

"Anyone going there in South Africa must come back and explain to the police where did he/she get the money to attend the World Cup."

@Bosey1982 joked:

"I'd want to be in the starting XI for one of the finalists for that price."

@cornelmarfo1 summed up the mood:

"$2.3M for 90 minutes of football? At that point you're not watching the World Cup final, you're sponsoring it. Hope the ticket comes with VAR privileges and a halftime pep talk."

@harmlesseyram went further:

"Football is meant to be enjoyed by the average person in the world. The game of football is gone."

@arnoldi254 added a sharp observation:

"Pay 2.3M then Ice reports you at half time."

@Malachians did not hold back:

"If there is anyone stupid enough to pay this then let them. Completely insane."

@TTAYLORJOEHD called it plainly:

"This is robbery. World Cup final now a luxury auction. Real supporters abandoned. Commercialisation gone too far."

@DestinyOtumala joked:

"For $2.3m I better watch the game on Ronaldo's back or something."

@celestialBlackx predicted a lifeless atmosphere:

"That stadium will be so silent and everyone will probably be on their phone. The game is gone under this current FIFA."

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour on April 06, 2026, at Victory Hall at The Boxyard in Seattle, Washington. Image: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Fans Question American Hosting and FIFA’s Motives

The choice of the United States as a co-host also drew criticism. @OvieO posted:

"America should never host another World Cup."

@Rosesk72940085 wrote:

"At this point the rest of the world should let Americans watch the whole tournament by themselves."

@AntesemitismRSA added a darkly humorous take:

"All this money to put yourself at risk of getting shot by ICE or by a random American lunatic who is trigger happy."

@robertmarawa, the well-known South African sports journalist, simply posted an eye emoji:

"👀"

Previous World Cups capped resale tickets at face value. But for 2026, the floodgates have opened. More than five million tickets have already been sold for the tournament, which kicks off on 11 June and is jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The final phase of sales opened earlier this week.

Italy firmly rejects proposal to replace Iran at FIFA World Cup

Briefly News also reported that Italy had firmly rejected a proposal from President Donald Trump's envoy to replace Iran at the World Cup.

Officials from the Italian government turned down the proposal, with some of them calling it shameful and insisting that qualification should be earned on the football pitch.

Source: Briefly News