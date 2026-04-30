A Joburg man shared details of a pop-up clearance store offering up to 75% off on a wide range of products

The store stocks everything from baby strollers and car seats to beauty products, hair dyes, kiddies' toys and gadgets, with some items going for as little as R30

Many saw an opportunity and wanted to know more, with some already volunteering to be runners for those who can't make the trip

A man from Joburg on the left and a Dis-Chem store on the right. Images: @kevinmclennanza

Source: TikTok

A Joburg-based gent has done Mzansi a massive favour by sharing a clearance sale plug. He shared the details on his TikTok page @kevinmclennanza on 29 April 2026, taking his followers along on a shopping adventure at a pop-up clearance store inside Heathway Shopping Centre in Blackheath, Randburg. He shared the store's address and said:

"Most of the store is up to 75% off... I thought we could go on a little shopping adventure, so come with me."

Joburg store offers 75% clearance sale on top brands

The store is running a massive clearance sale on products from a well-known brand, with prices that are hard to believe. Baby strollers that were sitting at R2,200 are going for R599. Strollers that were originally priced at R7,600 have been marked down to R1,900. Baby car seat carriers, kiddies' toys, gadgets, hair dyes and beauty products are all part of the clearance, with plenty of items starting from just R30 to R50.

Kevin did manage to score a Tweezerman nail clipper and nail set for R50. He was quick to point out, though, that the stock at the store changes regularly, so what's available one week might be completely different the next.

"There'll be a week where there's not much happening, and then the next week there'll be tonnes of stuff. It really is about coming back... It's a treasure hunt."

How to find the 75% clearance sale store?

The pop-up store is located at Heathway Shopping Centre, corner of Beyers Naudé and Castlehill Drive, Blackheath, Randburg. Kevin mentioned that interested shoppers should keep checking back because the stock turns over quickly and the deals change fast.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi debates the 75% clearance sale plug

People had plenty to say about the find on TikToker @kevinmclennanza's clip:

@TshepisoMok offered:

"Anyone need a runner? I'm here 🥰"

@HalimaZahraMahomed shared:

"I love this store — I bought a 7L air fryer for R400, and it works perfectly 🥰"

@Linds wrote:

"I got a R500 discount yesterday. Made my day 🍁"

@VanessaM admitted:

"And here I was trying to gatekeep 😫"

@Something_Sweet_015 asked:

"When was this video taken, please? Stock has been terrible every time I went in the last couple of weeks 🫣😅"

@NATiHizlive001 questioned:

"How long does the sale last?"

@Butterfly asked:

"Where is this? The area, please, in Jhb?"

@user1290591955 sighed:

"But then you have to drive all the way to Randburg 😩"

@KayJhb wrote:

"Captured by 30% pass rate."

Items for sale in a store. Images: @kevinmclennanza

Source: TikTok

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