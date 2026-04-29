Scandal actress Nolo Seabi shared a video flaunting her brand new iCAUR electric vehicle

The iCAUR is a bold new electric vehicle brand set to officially launch in South Africa in May 2026

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some loving the car's features and others raising questions about electric vehicles in SA

Scandal actress Nolo Seabi. Images: @NoloSeabi

Source: Facebook

Scandal actress Nolo Seabi had her followers talking after sharing a video of her brand new electric vehicle on Facebook on 20 April 2026. Known for playing Seipati on Scandal and Palesa Motaung on Isithembiso, Nolo gave fans a personal look at her new ride, which she's affectionately named Snow White. Her message with the clip read:

"AD | Being behind the wheel of this baby is an experience I'll keep replaying in my head forever! A few of my favourite things about Snow White, the sound system is incredible, the panoramic sunroof, the 360 camera views, built-in road safety features, the fact it's an EV with no petrol needed, and this babe glides on the road, come rain or shine!"

Scandal actress shows off iCAUR electric vehicle

In the clip, Nolo headed out to meet her friends in Joburg, excitedly showing off how the car unlocks on its own as she approaches; there was no key pressing needed.

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She introduced them to Snow White and took them out to celebrate a birthday. The girls were genuinely impressed by the car's features, and Nolo clearly loved their reaction when the car unlocked itself as she walked up to it on the way out.

What is the iCAUR?

The iCAUR is a new electric vehicle brand owned by the Chery Group. It's officially launching in South Africa in May 2026. It's designed for younger, adventurous drivers who want something bold and different on the road.

The brand's first models, the V23 and 03T, feature large touchscreens, 540-degree cameras, and highly customisable exteriors. The V23 is expected to be priced between R550,000 and R650,000. It's backed by Chery South Africa.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi debates Nolo Seabi's brand new iCAUR

People had a lot to say about Nolo's new wheels on her Facebook page:

@ThuliMadlopha pointed out:

"Even the Renault Triber can auto unlock."

@SithembelaIQ-Musique joked:

"Manje if the car gets low on a freeway, you are stacked 😂😂"

@MpendulaMbingo said:

"Passengers should take off their shoes — that would be my rule number one 😅"

@MbaliJabulileHlatshwayo noted:

"But most cars don't need a key to unlock now... cars from 2014 actually."

@LethuzMkhize-Sibanyoni said:

"Yinhle, but my paranoid self will stick to petrol — nope."

@BillyYaoViiiDTrader added:

"Waiting an hour to charge 🙆🏾 yoh that's long... I'll always opt for petrol or diesel."

@LucyDyasi warned:

"Did you know you can't drive an electric car in water?"

@SylviaLilala wrote:

"It's pretty weird that kids from the US think this type of car is from Temu."

More on South Africans and luxury cars

Source: Briefly News